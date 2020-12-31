Sabu calls out talent for not selling for him

Dec 31, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

This is the final chapter in Sabu’s autobiography, it’s Just burying random people for not selling for him…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    December 31, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Because no one can really sell for a carny who messes up his own garbage stunts half of the time. If it wasn’t for Lynn, Taz, and RVD making him look great then after his Uncle broke him into the biz he would’ve fallen off and had to find a job

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Charly Caruso

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal