John Silver on How Brodie Lee Helped His Career, Wanting to Honor His Memory

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated, AEW wrestler John Silver spoke about his former stablemate and leader in The Dark Order, late wrestler Brodie Lee (aka Jon Huber). Silver spoke about wanting to honor Brodie Lee’s memory.

Below are some highlights.

Silver on how Brodie Lee went out of his way to help:

“He just went out of his way to help. I won’t forget that, or what he shared with me. Brodie could have taken The Dark Order in any direction he wanted. But all he wanted to do was help us. A lot of people don’t know this, but after that match, Brodie was the one backstage telling everyone that the match was great and that we needed full-time deals, which we ended up signing. That’s just one example. There were so many other little ways he constantly went out of his way to help us. Brodie was an amazing person. I can’t picture him not being here.”

On how he first met Brodie Lee:

“We’d first met during The Dark Order steak dinner vignette when I watched him down two steaks, and he was hilarious. When I left that night, I texted Curt Hawkins and said, ‘You were right, Brodie is the man.’ But we didn’t know each other too well. So I was very surprised when I came backstage one night and Brodie was waiting for me with feedback on what he liked from my match and advice on where I could improve. He didn’t have to do that. He just went out of his way to help. I won’t forget that, or what he shared with me. Brodie could have taken The Dark Order in any direction he wanted. But all he wanted to do was help us.”

Silver on how Tony Khan spoke with Brodie Lee about wanting to make the duo like Raven and Stevie Richards:

“Someone tagged me in that video on Twitter, and watching it has just made me cry. Tony Khan had this idea for us to be like Raven and Stevie Richards. So we had those moments where I’d say he was great and then he’d hit me, or he’d ask me to hold up his belt and then he’d knock me off the apron. Thinking about it just makes me so emotional. I never want there to be another ‘Exalted One.’”