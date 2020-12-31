Fuego Del Sol

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 16, 1995

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pro Debut: May 24, 2014

Finishing Move: 450 Splash

Biography

– Fuego has also used the names Kage, El Fuego & KJ Orso (WWE).

– March 21, 2015, Fuego challenged Montego Seeka for the IWR Revolutionary Title.

– May 2nd, Fuego defeated Marce Lewis at IWR Day of Destiny.

– June 13th, Fuego lost to Vinnie at IWR Unleashed.

– July 31st, Fuego competed in a 4-Way for the vacant MSWA Mid-South Cruiserweight Title.

– August 29th, Fuego lost to Chavo Guerrero Jr. at IWR Rise of the Revolution.

– September 11th, Fuego competed in a 5-Way Ladder for the MSWA Mid-South Cruiserweight Title.

– September 24th, Fuego competed in a 4-Way for the IWR Revolutionary Title.

– December 4th, Fuego challenged Brock Landers for the MSWA Mid-South Cruiserweight Title.

– December 13th, Fuego lost to Andy Dalton at IWR December to Remember.

– January 16, 2016, Fuego defeated Davey Vega at IWR When Worlds Collide.

– February 6th, Fuego lost to Sammy Guevara at IWR The Battle in Broken Bow II.

– March 5th, Fuego defeated Sammy Guevara at IWR Night of Honor.

– March 25th, Fuego competed in a 5-Way for the MSWA Mid-South Cruiserweight Title.

– May 29th, Fuego won a 4-Way at IHWE Triple Crown.

– June 12th, Fuego & Ultra Phoenix challenged The Terror Squad (Marce Lewis & Montego Seeka) for the IWR Tag Team Titles.

– August 14th, Fuego defeated Joey Garcia at IHWE United We Stand.

– September 24th, Fuego won a 4-Way at IWR Armageddon.

– October 22nd, Fuego challenged Chris Cambridge for the IWR Heavyweight Title.

– December 16th, Fuego competed in a 4-Way for the Bull of the Woods Title.

– January 14, 2017, Fuego challenged Brysin Scott for the NAWA Cruiserweight Title.

– February 11th, Fuego lost to Matthew Palmer at MPX Consequences.

– March 25th, Fuego won a Gauntlet match to win the vacant IWR Revolutionary Title.

– April 8th, Fuego retained the title against Mr. B.

– April 22nd, Fuego defended the title against Orion Taylor.

– May 7th, Fuego retained the title against CJ Ward.

– May 26th, Fuego defended the title in a 3-Way.

– June 4th, Fuego retained the title against Montego Seeka.

– July 15th, Fuego retained the title against Marce Lewis.

– October 7th, Fuego lost the title to Chandler Hopkins in a 3-Way.

– January 19, 2018, Fuego defeated Heather Monroe for the Sabotage Title, but then Fuego lost the title to Erica Torres.

– February 9th, Fuego challenged Jeremy Wyatt for the NWL KC Title.

– March 17th, Fuego competed in a first round 4-Way Elimination in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XIV.

– July 7th, Fuego lost to Tommy Becker at MPX Heads Will Roll.

– September 29th, Fuego lost to Juventud Guerrera at WCR Oklamania III.

– October 13th, Fuego competed in the Final Elimination 4-Way of the WCR Walker Texas Ranger Tournament.

– November 10th, Fuego defeated Eli Everfly at Sabotage After the Smoke Clears.

– December 1st, Fuego challenged Damon Windsor for the WCR Revolutionary Title.

– January 5, 2019, Fuego competed in a 6-Way for the vacant Sabotage War of the Genders Title.

– January 12th, Fuego competed in a 6-Way for the WFC Hometown Heroes Title.

– February 24th, Fuego competed in a 3-Way for the ASP Five Star Title.

– March 23rd, Fuego defeated Prince Mahalli at WCR Longhorn Stampede IV.

– May 12th, Fuego competed in a 6-Way at WC Encore.

– June 14th, Fuego lost to Graham Bell in the first round of the WFC Ryder Herring Memorial Cup ’19.

– June 29th, Fuego competed in a 3-Way for the AWF Title.

– September 14th, Fuego & Randy Price lost to The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) at Impact Wrestling Victory Road ’19.

– November 14th, Fuego competed against Chris Cruz for the vacant Lucha Brutal Title.

– December 6th, Fuego challenged Luke Langley for the WFC Hometown Heroes Title.

– January 6, 2020, Orso lost to Erick Rowan on WWE RAW.

– May 28th, Fuego & Low Rider lost to SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) on AEW Dark.

– June 25th, Fuego & Low Rider lost to The Butcher & The Blade on AEW Dark.

– July 16th, Fuego lost to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark.

– September 10th, Fuego & Rembrandt Lewis lost to The Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) on AEW Dark.

– September 25th, Fuego lost to Wesley Crane at VIP Proving Grounds.

– October 7th, Fuego lost to Ricky Starks on AEW Dark.

– October 14th, Fuego lost to Scorpio Sky on AEW Dark.

– October 27th, Fuego lost to Brian Cage on AEW Dark.

– November 3rd, Fuego, Shawn Dean & Cezar Bonini lost to the Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver & 10) on AEW Dark.

– November 10th, Fuego lost to 5 on AEW Dark.

– November 24th, Fuego lost to Peter Avalon on AEW Dark.

– December 1st, Fuego & Baron Black lost to The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) on AEW Dark.

– December 8th, Fuego lost to Brandon Cutler on AEW Dark.

– December 15th, Fuego & Shawn Dean lost to Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) on AEW Dark.

– December 22nd, Fuego, Aaron Solow & Ray Jaz lost to the Dark Order (10, 5 & Colt Cabana) on AEW Dark.

– December 29th, Fuego lost to Griff Garrison on AEW Dark.