Former WWF superstar says he has been offered a deal to do adult movies

Dec 31, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Marty Jannetty Claims He’s Been Offered To Do a Adult Movie With Mia Khalifa

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

4 Responses

  1. Zach says:
    December 31, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    This old coke head just makes things up as he goes lol you’d think he’d check to make sure Mia is still an active person in the industry, which she isn’t.

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    December 31, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Googling’s never seemed to be big on his list of priorities.

  3. mth says:
    December 31, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Basically just Tweeting “HEY GUYS LOOK AT ME AND THIS CRAZY THING” every so often it seems. Sad way to try to stay relevant.

  4. Mizark says:
    January 1, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    Marty is wildn out on that yayo again posting on FB.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Charly Caruso

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal