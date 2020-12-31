Former WWF superstar says he has been offered a deal to do adult movies

Dec 31, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Marty Jannetty Claims He’s Been Offered To Do a Adult Movie With Mia Khalifa
This old coke head just makes things up as he goes lol you’d think he’d check to make sure Mia is still an active person in the industry, which she isn’t.
Googling’s never seemed to be big on his list of priorities.
Basically just Tweeting “HEY GUYS LOOK AT ME AND THIS CRAZY THING” every so often it seems. Sad way to try to stay relevant.
Marty is wildn out on that yayo again posting on FB.
