Current TNT title design retired, actual belt given to Jon Huber’s family

The current TNT title, as it is in the current design, is being retired in honor of Brodie Lee and AEW has commissioned a new design that will eventually be given to the current champ Darby Allin once it is ready.

The news was announced by Tony Schiavone on the Dynamite post-show which aired on AEW’s social media properties.

At the end of last night’s broadcast, Tony Khan presented the actual TNT title to Huber’s son Brodie, who is a massive wrestling fan.

“The greatest TNT champion we’ve ever had, to you and your family, the TNT champion for life,” Khan told Brodie Jr as he gave him the real title. His mother, Amanda, was also in the ring being consoled by 10 of The Dark Order.

Eight-year-old Brodie, who AEW refers to -1, was at ringside for the whole show and even got involved at one point by hitting MJF with a kendo stick. When asked on social media why he’s called -1, his mother Amanda said that with all members of The Dark Order having numbers, her son is still not of age so for now, he’s being referred to as -1.

Tony Schiavone also revealed that the company signed Brodie Jr to a contract and would be allowed to join the company when he’s legally able to.