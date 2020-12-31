Current TNT title design retired, actual belt given to Jon Huber’s family
The current TNT title, as it is in the current design, is being retired in honor of Brodie Lee and AEW has commissioned a new design that will eventually be given to the current champ Darby Allin once it is ready.
The news was announced by Tony Schiavone on the Dynamite post-show which aired on AEW’s social media properties.
At the end of last night’s broadcast, Tony Khan presented the actual TNT title to Huber’s son Brodie, who is a massive wrestling fan.
“The greatest TNT champion we’ve ever had, to you and your family, the TNT champion for life,” Khan told Brodie Jr as he gave him the real title. His mother, Amanda, was also in the ring being consoled by 10 of The Dark Order.
Eight-year-old Brodie, who AEW refers to -1, was at ringside for the whole show and even got involved at one point by hitting MJF with a kendo stick. When asked on social media why he’s called -1, his mother Amanda said that with all members of The Dark Order having numbers, her son is still not of age so for now, he’s being referred to as -1.
Tony Schiavone also revealed that the company signed Brodie Jr to a contract and would be allowed to join the company when he’s legally able to.
Honestly, I think Brodie would still be TNT Champion if he wouldn’t had gotten ill.
Are the Dark Order members still heel? I hate to be “that old school guy” but if they are then why was 10 teaming with Cody / hugging?
@rob dam van,
Who knows if they are still heels or not. That is not at all what matters. The show last night was a TRIBUTE show. It would have been super weird to have them all come out as heels and play that up.
I get “being old school”, but a death kinda trumps kayfabe, at least for one night.
@Ryan I mean I get that but you can have a tribute show and still uphold your weekly lines. Now that I think about it with his tights having changed color he might’ve been changed
Nope Rob, it was a tribute show. Storylines were put on hold for this special week. RIP John Huber, great guy that will be immensely missed! AEW did a fantastic job honoring his life and career. Love what they did with his family during the show – class act all the way around from everyone in AEW.
@Rob, they didn’t have the wins and losses on the screen, so let’s just take it as a tribute show and enjoy the moment. it was a great gesture and a real eye-opener to how important Mr. Brodie Lee was to the company and pro wrestling as a whole.
Rob …. let this one go
Kudos to my brothers that commented after me.
@Rob, his son Brodie Jr. actually created the match card for the tribute show. It was all of the matches he wanted to see.
@Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! The match you are questioning about was chosen by Brody’s son. He wanted his favorite wrestlers in it. 8-9 year old kids have no respect for the heel/babyface dynamic.