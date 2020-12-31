Booker T on why a Sting vs. The Undertaker match didn’t happen in WWE

“It’s not something I really wanted. Just because that’s a story we’ve got to create now. That’s a story we’ve gotta go outside the realms of believability to make something like this interesting. Sting being such a character, the Undertaker being such a character. I think in the ring, all of that was taken out of the equation. The story they were gonna be able to tell inside the square circle – two guys going one on one.

“Now, of course, Sting coming into the WWE when he did, was he well past the time for a match like that to happen? Yes. There’s no way they would’ve been out there and had that match that they could’ve had 10 or 20 years ago. When I first came in, that’s when that match was supposed to happen if it was gonna happen. It was not in the cards for that match to actually happen – Sting vs. the Undertaker.

It was all due to Sting being reluctant to come over to WWE at that time. Not trusting the company, but trusting his instinct and saying, ‘Man, I don’t think I want to go there and be a part of that.’ Hey, I get it. I understand that. But the reason why that match never went off – I don’t think it was for any other reason than Sting being the reason it didn’t happen.”