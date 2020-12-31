Ben Carter to debut on NXT UK next week

New WWE NXT UK Superstar Ben Carter is set to make his TV debut next Thursday on the first NXT UK episode of 2021 on the WWE Network.

As noted earlier this month, a NXT UK episode featured a vignette for Carter’s arrival, confirming that he had signed with the company. The promo featured praise from Seth Rollins and NXT General Manager William Regal, among others.

Now it’s been revealed, via talkSPORT, that Carter will make his first NXT UK TV appearance next Thursday in a Supernova Sessions talk show segment with host Noam Dar.

Carter made his AEW debut with a loss to Ricky Starks back on the September 8 edition of AEW Dark. He then returned to Dark for a win over Lee Johnson on September 22. Following that win, Carter really impressed with his loss to Scorpio Sky on the September 22 edition of Late Night Dynamite. Carter also made his Impact Wrestling debut back in October, losing to Chris Sabin during an episode of Xplosion.

It was reported a few months back that Carter finally decided to sign with WWE because of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the indie scene, and that working the NXT UK brand would allow him to work close to home. Carter reportedly had interest from AEW and Impact before signing with WWE.

The promo that recently aired for Carter in NXT UK, which you can see below, featured major praise from Rollins, who trained Carter at his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy that he co-owns with Marek Brave.

“Ben Carter came to the United States with a dream,” Rollins said in the promo. “And he is living that dream right now because of how dedicated he is. To me, the sky’s the limit for Ben Carter, it truly is. He’s one of the most athletically gifted performer I’ve ever seen. The way he moves in the ring reminds me so much of a Dynamite Kid, an Eddie Guerrero. He’s got so much snap, so much whip.

“He soaks up information like a sponge. He’s always asking questions, he could live in a wrestling ring if you let him. So, I think he has the ingredients to make it to the top. It’s really his heart that sets him apart. He’s a fighter through & through, and I think that he’s going to bring his brand of passion, his brand of dedication and heart, to NXT UK.”

Stay tuned for more on Carter’s NXT UK debut.