WWE Raw viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of RAW, the final show of the year with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss in the main event segment, drew an average of 1.769 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 1.691 million viewers for the post-TLC show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.886 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.841 million), the second hour drew 1.783 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.701 million) and the final hour drew 1.638 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.531 million).

RAW ranked #24 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #22 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, Last Word, Erin Burnett Outfront, Reidout, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House Special, Beat, Deadline: White House, The Ingraham Angle, Situation Room at 6pm, The Five, Situation Room at 5pm, Lead with Jake Tapper at 4pm, Lead with Jake Taper at 3pm, Special Report, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Newsroom at noon, CNN Tonight at 9pm, and All In.

This was the best RAW viewership since the November 23 episode, which drew 1.808 million viewers. This episode was down 27.5% from the same week in 2019.

RAW drew a total of 97.744 million viewers in 2020, for an average of 1.880 million per episode. This is down from the 2019 total, which was 125.746 million viewers, for an average of 2.418 million viewers per show.

WWE ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.52, down from last week’s #4 ranked 0.53. The NFL game on ESPN between the Bills and the Patriots the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 2.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Bills vs. Patriots game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.337 million viewers.

The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Patriots on ABC drew an average of 7.110 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.895 million viewers on CBS, the NBC movie special drew 2.623 million viewers, 911 drew 2.348 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer drew 737,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker and Totals:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (In Your Face edition)

September 21 Episode: 1.678 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 1.822 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 5 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Draft Night 2 episode)

October 19 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere episode)

October 26 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

November 2 Episode: 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 1.690 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 1.779 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 1.808 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Survivor Series episode)

November 30 Episode: 1.741 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 7 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 14 Episode: 1.527 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 21 Episode: 1.691 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-TLC episode)

December 28 Episode: 1.769 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode