Updated list of stars advertised for Raw Legends Night

Dec 30, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is the latest name being advertised for Monday’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network.

The following Legends and Hall of Famers were previously advertised for Monday’s show: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael “PS” Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.

5 Responses

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    December 30, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Some real “legends” in there…

  2. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    December 30, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Alicia Fox: I’m more of a legend than she is
    Beth Phoenix: Overrated. Having Edge babies helped her get legend status
    Big Show: Legit
    Boogeyman: Nice guy but not even close
    Booker T: Legit
    Candice Michelle: Sorry….what?
    Carlito: In PR yeah, and should’ve been in WWE as well
    Hillbilly Jim: Oh yeah. Dude was over big time
    Hulk Hogan: I mean….duh
    IRS: NWA Legend
    Ivory: Legit
    Jacqueline: Legit
    Jeff Jarrett: Legit. One of the best ever
    Jimmy Hart: Someone has to carry Hogan’s bags
    Kurt Angle: TNA legend
    Mark Henry: I don’t get it. Decades in the company and never did anything worth a damn except for one very bad reign when the WHT was in a garbage period.
    Melina: No
    Michael “PS” Hayes: Legit. Freebirds are the best of all time
    Mickie James: Shes on the active roster though….
    Ric Flair: Best of all time
    Sgt. Slaughter: Was very over.
    Tatanka:…Legend? He had that streak that went no where and then he ended up in the million dollar corporation and facing Bam Bam all the time.
    Torrie Wilson: Legend? No. Absolutely not. Billy Kidman is for hitting that, but still no.

  3. Bulldawg says:
    December 31, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Great analysis, gotta agree. Doesn’t look like the show will be starting off the “New Year” in a good way.

  4. Luke says:
    December 31, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    @Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo!
    Gotta disagree with you on Beth, one of the best in ring ever, the only thing she lacked was longevity (no one seems to hold that against Trish Stratus). The rest? You pretty much nailed it.

  5. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    December 31, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    @Luke She stands out given that she was the legit athlete during a time where Johnny Ace was signing women out of modeling catalogues. Against any other legit female talents shes par at best.

