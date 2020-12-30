Updated list of stars advertised for Raw Legends Night
Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is the latest name being advertised for Monday’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network.
The following Legends and Hall of Famers were previously advertised for Monday’s show: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael “PS” Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.
Some real “legends” in there…
Alicia Fox: I’m more of a legend than she is
Beth Phoenix: Overrated. Having Edge babies helped her get legend status
Big Show: Legit
Boogeyman: Nice guy but not even close
Booker T: Legit
Candice Michelle: Sorry….what?
Carlito: In PR yeah, and should’ve been in WWE as well
Hillbilly Jim: Oh yeah. Dude was over big time
Hulk Hogan: I mean….duh
IRS: NWA Legend
Ivory: Legit
Jacqueline: Legit
Jeff Jarrett: Legit. One of the best ever
Jimmy Hart: Someone has to carry Hogan’s bags
Kurt Angle: TNA legend
Mark Henry: I don’t get it. Decades in the company and never did anything worth a damn except for one very bad reign when the WHT was in a garbage period.
Melina: No
Michael “PS” Hayes: Legit. Freebirds are the best of all time
Mickie James: Shes on the active roster though….
Ric Flair: Best of all time
Sgt. Slaughter: Was very over.
Tatanka:…Legend? He had that streak that went no where and then he ended up in the million dollar corporation and facing Bam Bam all the time.
Torrie Wilson: Legend? No. Absolutely not. Billy Kidman is for hitting that, but still no.
Great analysis, gotta agree. Doesn’t look like the show will be starting off the “New Year” in a good way.
@Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo!
Gotta disagree with you on Beth, one of the best in ring ever, the only thing she lacked was longevity (no one seems to hold that against Trish Stratus). The rest? You pretty much nailed it.
@Luke She stands out given that she was the legit athlete during a time where Johnny Ace was signing women out of modeling catalogues. Against any other legit female talents shes par at best.