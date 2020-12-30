Updated list of stars advertised for Raw Legends Night

Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is the latest name being advertised for Monday’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network.

The following Legends and Hall of Famers were previously advertised for Monday’s show: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael “PS” Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.