Tony Schiavone explains how AEW informed them about Brodie Lee’s death

Tony Schiavone revealed during the What Happened When podcast with Conrad Thompson that the AEW crew got to know about Brodie Lee’s death in a Zoom call held 30 minutes after an e-mail blast went to all the staff.

The Dynamite commentator said that they did an AEW Uncensored podcast with Brodie the day before he got really sick and his wife, Amanda, told everyone that he was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic, pleading with everyone to keep the news to themselves.

“The day that he passed away, we received an e-mail that we were going to have a company wide zoom call in 30 minutes,” Tony said. “And I knew that if we were going to have a zoom call that quickly, something was bad.”

Schiavone also mentioned how the family has been backstage at shows and everyone at AEW takes great care of them, especially the kids. He said that eight-year-old Brodie is a huge wrestling fan and a few weeks ago he was made a member of The Dark Order during the segment that happened after Dynamite went off the air where he was given the AEW World title. He talked about how Amanda stays at the tapings until the very end, even though she’s tired, but little Brodie wants to watch the whole thing, including the Dark tapings, so they end up staying there till around 2AM.

“So…she waits until it is all over and he gets involved with the guys and sits in the gorilla position. He sometimes comes out with a mask on and does some crazy things. It just shows you how the roster loved Brodie and how we are family,” Schiavone continued.