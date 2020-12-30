Amanda Huber says her husband did not have COVID-19, responds to online story

Jon Huber’s wife Amanda responded to the allegations that her husband died from COVID-19 after Bruce Mitchell from Pro Wrestling Torch wrote a story seeking answers suggesting a probable cover-up from AEW.

The story did not go down well at all among the internet wrestling community, accusing the author of creating a false story and that got the attention of Amanda Huber, who responded to the story in a post on her social media.

After explaining her journey with her late husband, Amanda wrote, “Then suddenly one day that person gets sick. Each day they get sicker and sicker. You know how much they value their privacy so you ask those helping you to keep it quiet out of respect for them. You watch helplessly as they get worst & worst. Covid test, after covid test, after covid test, come back negative. You almost pray for a positive one because it would be some kind of answer. You never get one. Suddenly they are gone.”

Amanda ripped into Mitchell for insinuating that everyone is hiding something. “That it’s some type of cover up. Something more so sinister. That you aren’t serving his memory best by not offering up information you’re still trying to process. As if his death was a public health hazard. It wasn’t. It was a tragedy,” she continued.

“There’s no cover up. There’s no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed. What kind of position does that put you in? When you’re trying grieve and people practically expect you to post medical records because since they were a public figure, they are entitled to all the knowledge of what happened.”

Amanda said that her husband’s death did not come from COVID-19 although there’s no shame in dying from coronavirus. “You have no answers and you’re just left there. Can you just f*ckin imagine that?”

The story by Mitchell ended up costing him his job at PWTorch.com as Editor Wade Keller pulled the controversial article from the website and terminated Mitchell’s employment with the publication after 30 years.