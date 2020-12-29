WrestleCon Cancels Los Angeles Event

WrestleCon is no longer hosting their 2021 convention in Los Angeles. The company announced that their planned convention won’t be held in the city anymore, according to a post on the front of their official website.

WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES

If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from the hotel that your reservations are being canceled automatically. If you do not receive that notification, you should contact the hotel directly to ensure your refund is processed.

Last year’s cancellation almost caused great financial hardship for Highspots due to a lack of security deposit on the hotel.

The convention typically takes place in timing with and in the vicinity of WrestleMania. The 2020 WrestleCon was cancelled due to COVID-19, and as of now it appears 2021 will be the same. WrestleMania 37 is still currently set for Los Angeles, but that may well change as we get closer to the date.