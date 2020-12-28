Tyrus on Fauci: “Just give us the facts”
– Here is a piece from Fox News featuring for WWE/TNA star Brodus Clay (Tyrus) regarding Dr. Fauci…
Fox’s @PlanetTyrus on Dr Fauci changing his herd immunity estimates: “Just give us the facts. When you start politicizing medicine, you end up in situations like this.” pic.twitter.com/yY2pL3WiF2
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) December 28, 2020
Kinda hard to give straight facts when your boss (Trump) fires people who don’t say what he wants you to say – regardless of if it’s the truth or not.
Fauci can do more good for the US by skirting the line and keeping his job rather than just stating the truth, getting fired, and then letting Trump hire someone else who’s gonna outright lie all the time.
My $0.02
So your logic is that he shouldn’t tell the truth because he’ll get fired and replaced with someone who won’t tell the truth? That’s…a take. And that’s not even considering the (ahem) fact that Trump is only a factor for about three more weeks.
@Really?–A spoiled toddler can do A LOT of damage in a few hours. Imagine what one can do in three weeks. Also, if Fauci gets replaced now, that’s three weeks of someone spreading more disinformation that will need to be walked back after they’re replaced.
BTW, shouldn’t Brodus be more concerned about the sexual harassment lawsuit against him?
If you believe that Trump is going to “do A LOT of damage” in the next three weeks, you already believe he’s done a lot of damage in the last four years and nothing is going to change your mind about it. The same holds true for the opposite view. Whatever people’s opinions are about him, those opinions were formed a long time ago, and their decisions about whether to take seriously anything he or anyone in his administration says were made a long time ago too. What happens in the next three weeks won’t change that.
BTW, Tyrus is probably capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time.
So Tyrus, who got his medical knowledge by watching episodes of Children’s Hospital, is utterly unaware that viruses do this thing known as mutate. There’s a reason why we’ve only managed to wipe out less than a handful of diseases. Failure to get the vaccines out (by the Trump administration) helped put us in this mess. People like Tyrus (which, ironically rhymes with virus) spreading falsehoods also got us here.
Ironic that the people attacking Trump for a slow vaccine rollout now are the same people who were openly mocking him earlier this year for even suggesting there would be a vaccine at all by now. Haters gotta hate, right?
@really,
I do not remember anyone mocking him for saying that. I’m sure some people did, but I think the vast majority of people didn’t. It’s not like he had anything to do with a speedy development of the vaccine anyway. He’s the president, not a scientist who worked on getting the vaccine done.