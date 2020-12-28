Tony Khan comments on the Brodie Lee Dynamite tribute show

As noted, AEW President, CEO & General Manager Tony Khan announced today that Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be now a tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper). Harper passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Khan announced a special card for Wednesday’s tribute show, which will see the favorite wrestlers of Lee’s son Brodie Jr. team up, for one night only. Khan announced Orange Cassidy, Cody Rhodes and Preston “10” Vance vs. Team Taz as one of the matches. He noted in a follow-up tweet that these are three of Brodie Jr.’s favorite wrestlers.

“I signed up the unorthodox trio of @CodyRhodes, @orangecassidy & 10 as they’re 3 of -1’s favorite wrestlers. There’s a lot of history between the 3 of them, 10 is Cody’s former student who turned his back on the Nightmare Factory, but they’ll all team to honor Brodie on Wednesday,” Khan wrote.

Khan made another follow-up tweet and said he worked all night on the card for this week’s Lee tribute show, and that the response from Lee’s wife and kids made him cry. Khan called this week the hardest he’s ever experienced.

“I haven’t slept much recently, I have a lot of responsibilities across my different roles, but this was the hardest week I’ve ever experienced. I’ll miss Jon very much. I worked all night on a tribute card to honor him, the response from Amanda & from fans made me cry. Thank you,” he added.

Below are Khan’s earlier tweets on changing this week’s Dynamite episode on TNT to a tribute show for Lee, along with the full card of special matches for Wednesday and the newer tweets:

* Cody, Orange Cassidy and Preston “10” Vance vs. Team Taz

* Colt Cabana and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

#AEW New Year’s Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I’ll announce the card for this week’s #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s Life in a moment. Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020