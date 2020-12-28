This Wednesday’s Dynamite to be a Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s Life

Tony Khan has announced that this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be a Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s life. Khan stated that the show will feature “tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One.”

The following matches have been announced for the show:

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and 10 vs. Team Taz

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. MJF, Ortiz, and Santana

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

—

The “New Year’s Smash” special that was scheduled for this Wednesday and Wednesday, January 6th will now take place on the 6th and 13th of January.

—

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

#AEW New Year’s Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I’ll announce the card for this week’s #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s Life in a moment. Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020