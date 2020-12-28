This Wednesday’s Dynamite to be a Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s Life

Dec 28, 2020 - by Michael Riba

Tony Khan has announced that this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be a Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s life. Khan stated that the show will feature “tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One.”

The following matches have been announced for the show:

Six-Man Tag Team Match:
Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and 10 vs. Team Taz

Six-Man Tag Team Match:
Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

Six-Man Tag Team Match:
Adam Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. MJF, Ortiz, and Santana

Six-Man Tag Team Match:
Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

The “New Year’s Smash” special that was scheduled for this Wednesday and Wednesday, January 6th will now take place on the 6th and 13th of January.

