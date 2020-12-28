The Miz has his Money In The Bank title shot restored

The Miz is once again in possession of the Money In the Bank briefcase.

The Miz recently failed to win the WWE Title after cashing in the briefcase title shot during the WWE TLC pay-per-view as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended against AJ Styles. Drew retained in that TLC Match after taking out AJ and dropping Miz with a Claymore. However, John Morrison actually handed the briefcase to the referee that night and initiated the cash-in.

The Miz recently started campaigning to get his briefcase back because the rules say he must be the one to cash in, and he didn’t as Morrison did.

Tonight’s RAW saw The Miz lose a singles match to Gran Metalik. Later in the show there was a segment where WWE Producer Adam Pearce walked up on a disappointed Miz and Morrison in the backstage area. He revealed that The Miz has regained possession of the briefcase because they were right all along about Morrison cashing in for him. Pearce made it clear that he did not agree with the decision, but he congratulated The Miz on getting his “grubby little hands” on the briefcase once again.

There’s no word yet on where WWE is headed with the Money In the Bank briefcase but The Miz has a chance to cash in next Monday during the Legends Night edition of RAW. Next week’s main event will see McIntyre defend the WWE Title against new #1 contender Keith Lee.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Title chase. Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment on RAW: