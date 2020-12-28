WWE RAW Report – 12/28/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber (aka Luke Harper). The wrestler also known as Brodie Lee in AEW passed away at the age of 41 this past Saturday due to a lung issue. We go to the usual RAW intro.

– The final WWE RAW of 2020 opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype Sheamus vs. Keith Lee for tonight’s opener and reveal that the winner will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre next Monday night on RAW.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He gets the entrance pyro and then heads to the ring. Drew gets more big pyro as he stands tall in the ring. We get a replay of last week’s six-man match where Sheamus dropped Keith Lee after their six-man win. Drew pays tribute to Brodie Lee with, “It’s Monday, you know what that means… yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Drew talks about his 2020 and thanks everyone for supporting him, making him their “Chosen One” and being there, from the bottom of his heart. He talks about defending the WWE Title next Monday during Legends Night. He goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Sheamus. Sheamus apologizes for interrupting but Drew isn’t buying it because he’s always getting interrupted. Sheamus explains what happened last week and says he promised not to hit Lee during the match, and he didn’t. They talk about their history and wanting to headline against each other for the WWE Title and how it’s this close. There’s some friendly tension but Sheamus says they’re going to kick off the year right and smash each other up. The music interrupts and out comes Lee.

Lee talks about what Sheamus did to him last week and says there’s zero trust now. Lee enters the ring and says every fiber in his being wants to beat Sheamus’ face in right now but he’s decided to wait until the bell rings, then he will force Sheamus to apologize. Lee says Drew should maybe reconsider his best friends because later on, Sheamus may do the same thing and stab Drew in the back. Sheamus says all this is happening because of Lee’s mouth, for going around and telling everyone that Sheamus was going to turn on his best mate. Lee and Sheamus argue until Drew speaks up. He calls the referee down so we can get the opener going. Drew doesn’t care if it’s Lee or Sheamus, he will still be WWE Champion next week. Sheamus suddenly drops Lee with a Brogue Kick, and then another. Drew has words with Sheamus as fans boo and we go to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Match: Sheamus vs. Keith Lee

Back from the break and we see what just happened. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is on commentary now. The winner of this match will challenge Drew for the title next Monday on Legends Night. The bell rings as Sheamus charges Keith Lee, beating him down and taking control.

Lee fights back and delivers some knee strikes but Sheamus unloads and grounds him after more strikes. Lee tosses Sheamus away and works him over in the corner. Sheamus takes back control and grounds Lee again, working on the limbs and fingers. More back and forth now. Lee ends up launching Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Lee follows and sends Sheamus into the apron and the barriers. Lee works Sheamus over on the outside before bringing it back in. Sheamus with a big kick to send Lee from the apron back to the floor.

Sheamus goes to the top turnbuckle and flies down to the floor with double knees, sending Lee on top of the announce table. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lee pounds on Sheamus. Lee presses Sheamus high in the air but he gets free. Sheamus blocks and comes back but Lee drops him with big forearm shots. Lee grabs Sheamus on the apron but Sheamus drops him over the top rope. Sheamus then delivers forearm shots and rocks Lee. Sheamus goes to the top and flies but Lee knocks him out of mid-air for a pop.

Lee with more stiff offense and shoulders to keep control. Lee lifts Sheamus and drives him into the mat with a big Spinebuster but Sheamus still kicks out at 2. Sheamus avoids the powerbomb and beats Lee into the corner. Lee with a running splash in the corner. Lee with a splash in the middle of the ring to drop Sheamus for a close 2 count. Sheamus avoids the Spirit Bomb again. Sheamus kicks the knee out. Lee dodges a Brogue Kick and comes back with a crossbody in the middle of the ring for 2.

Lee misses a splash in the corner as Sheamus moves. Sheamus with White Noise in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Lee hits the Grizzly Magnum chops and the Spirit Bomb for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee vs. McIntyre is confirmed for next Monday night for the title. Drew says Lee has the chance to prove himself now. Lee comes out to the announce table and Drew congratulates him. They face off and Drew raises the title in the air.

– Elias is backstage with Jaxson Ryker. Ryker is enjoying the music while Elias plays his guitar. Someone knocks at the door but Elias tells Ryker to ignore those kinds of things. Elias keeps playing.

The Miz vs. Gran Metalik

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz with John Morrison. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Gran Metalik with Lince Dorado. We get a backstage promo with Lucha House Party taunting The Miz. Dorado puts over Metalik and warns Miz.

The bell rings and Metalik goes for two quick pins, surprising Miz. They charge again and Metalik lands another 2 count. Miz regroups in the corner and he’s fuming. Miz tries again but gets sent to the floor. He comes back to the apron but gets dropkicked right back to the floor. Metalik goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor for a pop.

Metalik brings Miz back into the ring. Metalik springboards in but Miz nails a big boot in mid-air. Miz mounts Metalik with right hands now. Miz uses the middle rope on Metalik as the referee warns him. Miz with a running shot to the back of the neck on the middle rope. Fans boo as Miz yells out. Miz charges and levels Metalik with a big boot to the face. Miz yells out some more as the boos pick up. Miz grounds Metalik now.

Metalik makes another comeback and hits a dropkick from the second rope. Miz catches Metalik for a powerbomb but Metalik slides down and rolls him up again. This time Metalik holds it for the pin to get the upset win.

Winner: Gran Metalik

– After the match, Miz can’t believe it as the Lucha House Party music starts up. Metalik celebrates at ringside and Dorado joins him.

– We go backstage to Elias and Jaxson Ryker again. There’s someone pounding on the door now. Elias isn’t happy with the disrespect. An angry Ryker opens the door and Omos is standing there. Omos and Ryker face off as AJ Styles yells at Elias for playing his loud music while he’s trying to deal with business. Elias says AJ is just upset about not getting the job done at TLC, and doesn’t have much time left at this stage of his career. AJ challenges Elias to a match tonight. He threatens to break Elias’ fingers so he can’t play anymore. AJ and Omos walk off.

Dana Brooke vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first comes Dana Brooke with Mandy Rose. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shayna Baszler is in the ring without Nia Jax. We see recent happenings that led to this match. The bell rings and they go at it. Dana with a few shots to start. Baszler turns it around and tries to stomp the arm backwards but Dana avoids it. Baszler bends the elbow over the edge of the apron instead. Rose comes over to check things out but Baszler yells at her and she walks off.

Baszler comes back in and works on the arm some more for a quick pin. The announcers hype Nia Jax vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Charlotte Flair for later. Baszler grounds Brooke again, working on the hurt arm. Brooke finally breaks free with a jawbreaker. Brooke uses her good arm to nails a few clotheslines. More back and forth now. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch from the apron, and drags Books to the floor using the hold. She lets go and Brooke falls to the floor. Rose checks on her as Baszler breaks the count. Baszler comes back out and decks Rose as she checks on Brooke.

Baszler goes to stomp Rose’s arm on the steel steps but she avoids it and Brooke attacks Baszler. She brings it back in and Baszler misses the Kirifuda Clutch as Brooke drops her and goes on for a close 2 count. Brooke goes to the top but has to roll through as she misses. Baszler meets Brooke with a big knee strike and then applies the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler exits the ring as her music hits. Rose checks on Brooke. Baszler comes back in and applies the Kirifuda Clutch to Rose, drops her and then leaves as the music starts back up.

– We get a video package showing last week’s RAW promo from Randy Orton after he set fire to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at TLC, and how Orton was interrupted by Alexa Bliss and her “Alexa’s Playground” segment. Bliss warned that if The Fiend does come back, it’ll be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Still to come tonight, Orton has accepted an invitation to join Bliss in her playground again. Back to commercial

– Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is in the ring for another “Alexa’s Playground” segment. She says “He” built this playground for her and she can’t wait to show it to him when he returns. She wonders if he’s waiting to come back on Legends Night next week. She bets he’d like to meet his hero, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Or he could be waiting for Randy Orton to come back to her playground. “Yeah, yeah, yeah” that’s what it is (in an apparent tribute to Brodie Lee). Bliss says he must want an audience. She tells Orton to come on down. Orton’s music starts up but then stops. Bliss asks if she did something wrong and says maybe Orton doesn’t want to help us find The Fiend. No, that can’t be it. She tells Orton to come on down again. The music starts up but then stops.

Bliss doesn’t think Orton wants to play with them anymore. She keeps swinging but now the Firefly Fun House music hits. We see Orton open the door to the Fun House now. Orton says he figured he would see what kind of things they had going on at the Fun House. Orton kicks Huskus The Pig over. He then takes Mercy The Buzzard and throws him into Abby The Witch. Orton doesn’t agree with Bliss thinking The Fiend is coming back, but if he does come back, Orton will make sure he only has Bliss to come back to. Orton grabs Ramblin’ Rabbit now and starts ripping him apart. Bliss yells at him to stop. She challenges Orton to get in the ring with her later on. Orton says this must be where “He” is supposed to return, right? Then Orton accepts. Bliss stares at him as the segment cuts out.

– We come right back to the announcers and they are a bit disturbed at what we just saw. They show is how Nia Jax attacked and injured Charlotte Flair back in June. Charly Caruso is backstage with Flair now. Caruso asks Flair if she’s ready to get in the ring with the most feared woman in WWE. Flair goes on about how she and Asuka defeated Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles at TLC. She’s absolutely ready and Jax is absolutely a strong opponent, but if there’s one person Flair would bet on, it’s herself. Caruso asks about a New Year’s resolution and Flair says hers is the same as it is every year – climb to the top and stay there. Asuka appears and says tonight, Jax will not be ready for Flair. They walk off together.

AJ Styles vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles with Omos. The pyro goes off and they enter the ring as AJ poses. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Elias with Jaxson Ryker. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds and going to the mat. AJ with a quick pin attempt after some back & forth on the mat. They lock up again and AJ takes Elias down with a headlock. Elias goes into a scissors. Elias unloads in the corner now, beating AJ down and stomping away. Elias rocks AJ again and delivers a big back-drop in the middle of the ring. Elias with a 2 count. The New Day, Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Hurt Business is announced for later tonight.

Elias works on AJ’s arm now. Elias with headbutts to the arm. He lifts AJ and puts weight on the shoulder, then takes him back down. Elias scoops AJ again but AJ slides down for a 2 count. AJ drops Elias into the turnbuckle and then unloads with strikes in the corner. More back and forth. AJ nails a dropkick to send Elias to the floor. AJ puts on the brakes on the apron but Elias scoops him on his shoulders. Elias drops AJ face-first into the edge of the apron.

Elias grabs AJ and launches him shoulder-first into the ring post. AJ is down in pain as Elias follows into the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a Royal Rumble promo. Elias runs out of the corner and nails big leaping knees to the face but AJ hangs on. Elias keeps control and goes to the top rope, walks the rope and talks trash for Old School, but stops and hits a Meteora from the top. AJ kicks out at 2. Elias keeps control, taunting and talking some trash to AJ. Elias grounds AJ in the middle of the ring now. AJ tries to get free but Elias rocks him with a right and throws him out to the floor. Ryker and Omos go to meet at ringside but Ryker throws the brakes on and looks a bit afraid. Ryker backs away as Omos stands over AJ, letting him recover. Elias comes out and brings AJ back in, keeping an eye on Omos.

Elias goes right to work on the arm. AJ fights out and unloads with right hands in the middle of the ring. AJ drops Elias with a clothesline and hits the low flying forearm. AJ with a jumping clothesline in the corner. AJ with the Ushigoroshi but Elias hangs on. AJ goes for a Styles Clash but it’s blocked. AJ leaps in the corner but hits the turnbuckle face-first as Elias moves. AJ ends up flying but Elias catches him on his shoulders. They tangle some and Elias nails Drift Away out of nowhere but AJ somehow kicks out. Elias can’t believe it. Elias goes to the top but AJ takes the legs out. AJ runs into a boot. AJ with a pele kick to bring Elias down to the mat as Omos continues to encourage AJ.

More back and forth now but Elias remains in control. Elias catches AJ with a big TKO for a close 2 count. Elias is shocked at the kick out and shows some frustration, talking trash as he grabs AJ. AJ blocks a Fisherman’s suplex and ends up dropping Elias with an enziguri. AJ keeps control and ends up hitting the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styes

– After the match, Omos continues ranting at ringside as the music hits and AJ stand tall. We go to replays. We come back to AJ posing with Omos in the middle of the ring.

– The announcers hype Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. Tom shows us a clip from Ricochet’s somewhat emotional promo that aired on RAW Talk last week.

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes RETRIBUTION – Mustafa Ali with Slapjack, T-BAR, Mace and Reckoning. We get a pre-recorded backstage message with Ali threatening Ricochet but still trying to recruit him to RETRIBUTION. The group hits the ring as Ricochet looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet gets the upperhand and takes Ali down, mounting him with strikes. Ricochet takes Ali from corner to corner. Ali shoves him but Ricochet chops him. Ricochet keeps control and slams Ali, then drops an elbow to the chest for a 2 count. Ali looks to mount some offense but Ricochet counters and dropkicks him for 2. Ali goes on and gets hit with a big back body drop. They talk some trash while Ali is down in the corner. Ali pulls Ricochet face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Ali keeps control and hits a leaping neckbreaker for 2.

Ali charges but gets dumped to the apron. Ricochet stuns him with a back elbow. Ricochet looks to capitalize from the apron but Ali decks him with a right. Ali climbs up but Ricochet cuts him off and climbs to the top. Slapjack distracts the referee from the apron. Reckoning runs in the other side of the ring and distracts the referee, allowing T-BAR and Mace to drive Ricochet from the top to the floor at ringside. Ricochet lands hard on the ground as Ali talks trash from the top turnbuckle. Ali nails a splash from the top to the floor and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet is trying to fight back. Ali with a Backstabber in the corner for a close 2 count. Ali with more offense to keep control. Ali drops a big elbow to the heart for a close 2 count. Ali grounds Ricochet now, talking trash. Ricochet finally counters a suplex and sends Ali into the corner. He charges and fights Ali off again. Ricochet back-flips into a big German suplex for a pop. Ali stays in it but both are now down. RETRIBUTION cheers Ali on. Ricochet gets up and ends up turning Ali inside out with a clothesline.

Ricochet rallies the crowd now. Ali stops from being scooped on Ricochet’s shoulders. Ricochet tries again and nails the big Kickback finisher. Ricochet covers for the pin but Mace pulls Ali to safety. The referee counts but now T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack are surrounding on the apron. Ricochet leaps to the top and nails a huge tornado DDT to T-BAR to the floor. He keeps taking RETRIBUTION out. Ricochet dropkicks Ali into the ring post. Mace comes over but Ricochet drops him with a big DDT on the floor as the crowd cheers him on.

Ricochet brings Ali back in at the 9 count. Ricochet goes to the top for the Shooting Star Press but Ali gets his knees up and Ricochet lands hard. Ali immediately locks in the Kofi Clutch and Ricochet starts to pass out for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, Ali stands tall as the music hits. He looks down at Ricochet, who is trying to move around now. We go to replays. Ali takes the mic and asks when Ricochet will realize he has no chance. But Ali will give him another chance. One to erase regrets, a new outlook and a new beginning. Ali tells Ricochet to join RETRIBUTION. What is your decision? Ricochet barely recovers and tells Ali’s made his decision. He will… not join the group. Ricochet drops Ali with the Recoil but retreats to the stage before the others can attack him. RETRIBUTION tends to Ali as Ricochet talks trash from the stage.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler now. She asks about New Year’s resolution. Jax says her first two are to end Charlotte Flair’s rise to the top before she even begins, and to get the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles back. Baszler walks off but Jax has a third resolution. She is officially entering in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Jax says she will throw everyone else over the top rope and when she wins, she’s going to WrestleMania 37 to face whoever the champion is. Jax wishes a Happy New Year’s to Charly and then walks off. Baszler comes back and says actually she likes that last idea. Baszler then walks off. Tom wonders if Baszler has also entered herself in the Rumble Match.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Charlotte Flair with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. They stop and get pyro, then head to the ring together. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a look at how Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was made for next week’s Legends Night. Charly is backstage with McIntyre now, asking about next week. Drew says he’s excited all around. It’ll be Legends Night and he plans to give them a title match they’ll never forget. Drew says Lee stepped up and that’s what he’s been waiting for everyone to find out about. Drew says he saw the spark that Lee needs to get to the top of WWE, and he believes Lee is ready. Drew goes on and says they will beat the hell out of each other. He says he’s happy for Lee and he knows this is it for him. He also says Lee has everything it takes and he can beat any WWE Superstar, except for Drew. Drew winks at him and wishes him more good wishes ahead of the match next week. We go back to the ring and out comes Nia Jax with Shayna Baszler. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and go at it, then break as Jax talks some trash.

Jax takes Flair down to one knee and controls her by her arm. They break again and Flair ducks a clothesline. Flair with a headlock now. Jax ends up taking Flair to the corner and overpowering her. Jax works Flair around the ring now, controlling by her arm. Jax tosses Flair back to the mat by her arm. Flair fights back and works on Jax’s shoulder now. Flair drops Jax with a big boot. Flair dropkicks Jax to the floor but she’s still on her feet. Flair tells her to come back in as the referee counts. Jax stalls but goes back in at the 7 count. They end up colliding and unloading on each other as Asuka cheers from ringside.

They tangle as Jax holds on to the ropes, forcing the referee to count. Flair backs off and then kicks Jax to the floor again. Flair charges and kicks Jax back into the announce table for a pop. Baszler comes over but Asuka takes her out. Jax ends up running into the post when trying to capitalize and do the same to Flair. Flair turns it back around and brings her back in the ring but Jax sends her into the turnbuckles while blocking a Figure Four. Jax with a splash. Jax covers for a close 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Flair looks to mount offense with big chops, sending Jax into the corner. More back and forth now. Flair counters a move and slams Jax to the mat, then smiles over her. Flair drags Jax over and goes to the top for the moonsault. Jax gets up and pulls her down. Flair avoids a Samoan Drop, covering for 2.

Jax blocks a running big boot and drops Flair with a big sitdown powerbomb for 2. Flair avoids the leg drop. Flair looks to mount offense now. Baszler gets on the apron for the distraction but Asuka takes her to the floor and takes her out. More back and forth between Flair and Jax. Flair gets the Figure Four locked in but here comes Baszler. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch while Flair has her own submission going but the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Asuka hits the ring to attack but Baszler and Jax retreat. Flair’s music hits as she tares Jax and Baszler down from the ring.

– We see video of The Hurt Business arriving to the building earlier today. They continue to bully and taunt the same staffer backstage. The group walks off as the announcers plug tonight’s eight-man tag team match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso is backstage with Angel Garza. She asks him to describe his first year on RAW now that 2021 is coming up. Garza says like everyone there has been ups and downs, lots of love, something else, lots of swiping left and right, but this New Year is almost here and with it comes new experiences. Maybe he will introduce himself to one of the female Legends next week. Caruso asks who the rose in his hand is for. He says a gentleman or a lover never tells but WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth collides with him as he’s being chased through the back by potential challengers. Garza looks sad now as he picks up the broken rose. He hands it to Caruso and says it’s the thought that counts. Garza walks off and Caruso looks confused.

– We get a replay of Big E defeating Sami Zayn to win the WWE Intercontinental Title in the Lumberjack Match on the Christmas edition of SmackDown.

– The New Day is backstage when Riddle and Jeff Hardy congratulate them on Big E’s big win on SmackDown. They also mention getting the RAW Tag Team Titles back soon. Riddle says they need a new name for this four-man group. How about Little Bronies? Xavier Woods says that idea is technically already taken and he will explain to Kofi Kingston why later. How about Positively Hard Bros? No one like that idea either and Riddle doesn’t get why. The New Day walks off as Riddle continues blurting out more ridiculous names. Hardy seems to like Baked Out Pancakes and Rainbros.

The New Day, Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Hurt Business

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Out next is Jeff Hardy as the pyro hits. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Hardy is dancing in the corner as his music plays. Out next comes Riddle to a “Bro!” chant. Riddle leaps into the ring and the pyro goes off as he kicks his flip flops off. Out next comes The Hurt Business – MVP, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

MVP says before they finish The New Day, Riddle and Hardy off, Lashley has something to say. Lashley announces that he’s entering the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match next month, and says that means he will be going on to WrestleMania 37 to win there. Riddle starts off with Cedric now. Cedric beats Riddle down but Riddle comes back with forearms. Cedric blocks the overhead kick and drops Riddle with a kick of his own. Riddle comes back with a big gutwrench suplex. Lashley tags in and they lock up. Riddle goes down off a shoulder. Riddle goes to jump over him but Lashley catches him in mid-air. Lashley turns that into a big drop on the mat as some fans boo. Lashley drops Riddle in their corner and in comes MVP to takeover.

Lashley with a cheap shot while the referee has his back turned. MVP stomps away in the corner while Riddle is down. Benjamin comes in and hits a suplex for 2. Benjamin rams Riddle into the corner and hits several shoulder thrusts as the referee warns him. Benjamin works Riddle around the ring but Riddle turns it around int he corner as Hardy tags in. Hardy with Poetry In Motion. Woods tags in and stomps away on Benjamin while he’s down in their corner. Kofi tags in to keep the Unicorn Stampede going, then with Riddle, and Hardy again.

Riddle comes back with a big kick. Riddle fights off MVP while Kofi drops Cedric. Lashley runs in but gets decked by all opponents, then clotheslined to the floor by Hardy. Lashley lands on his feet and is furious, rushing the apron as MVP tries to hold him back and calm him down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP takes advantage of Riddle competing barefoot. MVP keeps control for a 2 count. MVP rocks Riddle into their corner now. Lashley tags in and nails a huge running Spear in the corner. Lashley goes on and drops Riddle with a Flatliner or a close 2 count. Lashley talks some trash to his other opponent. Shelton comes back in and keeps control of Riddle. Shelton focuses on the leg and keeps Riddle down. Shelton with a single-leg Crab now as the crowd rallies for Riddle.

Shelton tosses Riddle to the floor. MVP lays next to Riddle on the outside and taunts him. Riddle makes it back in after the 7 count. Cedric comes in now and takes over on Riddle, slamming him back. Cedric grounds Riddle now as he tries to rally with the crowd. Lashley comes back in and keeps Riddle down. Cedric tags back in but Riddle fights back and nails a huge kick to the head. Kofi tags in to a huge pop. He springboards in with shots for everyone on the other team. Kofi keeps working on Cedric for a big pop. Kofi hits the Boom Drop and readies for the Trouble In Paradise. Shelton comes from behind on the apron but Kofi fights him off, then drops MVP off the apron. Kofi dodges the Lumbar Check. Woods is tagged in. Kofi takes out Shelton. Woods tangles with MVP and Cedric. Woods gets the best of MVP using Cedric, then goes back in and catapults Cedric under the middle rope. Hardy leaps from the top to take MVP back down on the floor.

Woods with the Luke Harper clothesline to Cedric for a big pop. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton on Cedric but Lashley breaks the pin up. Lashley charges on Woods in the corner but misses. MVP levels Woods. Kofi comes off the top and misses, and MVP drops hm with a big boot. Riddle sends MVP out.

There’s chaos in the ring now. Benjamin sends Riddle to the apron and then hits him with a knee to send him to the floor. Hardy with a Twist of Fate to Shelton, sending him to the floor. Lashley tags in and charges at Hardy with a Spear but it’s blocked. They tangle and trade holds. Lashley drops Hardy in The Hurt Lock off a counter for the win.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, Lashley stands over Hardy as the music hits. Cedric and Shelton go to ringside and attack The New Day but they turn it around on them. Riddle ends up hitting a Final Flash on Lashley in the ring. The babyfaces quickly retreat to the ramp together as The Hurt Business regroups in the ring. The Hurt Business stands tall together, arms in the air, as the two teams yell at each other.

– The Miz and John Morrison are backstage, down and out, disappointed with how everything has gone. WWE Producer Adam Pearce walks up with the Money In the Bank briefcase. He’d like to hit Miz with it, but he’s here to return it to his possession. They think Pearce is ribbing them but he’s not. He says they were right all along, Miz has to cash in for the title shot to be valid, and Morrison cashed in this time. He congratulates Miz for getting the briefcase back in his grubby little hands. Pearce walks off. Miz and Morrison go wild with their crazy celebration on the stairs.

– Announced for RAW Talk is The New Day, Keith Lee and Asuka.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss’ challenge to Randy Orton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype next week’s Legends Night show with Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

– We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event segment as Alexa Bliss makes her way out with the new entrance theme. She stops in the middle of the ring and motions for Randy Orton to come out to the ring. Bliss looks to be all business. The music hits next and out comes Orton to mostly boos.

Orton takes his time getting to the ring and seems a bit cautious. Byron reminds us Bliss has challenged Orton here tonight. Orton takes the mic and asks where is The Fiend. Bliss says this is not about him, this is about her. Bliss goes to the timekeeper’s area and brings a gift wrapped in red paper and a red bow. She slides it in the ring. Bliss brings the gift to the middle of the ring and drops to her knees to open it. Orton watches. Bliss opens the gift and pulls out a can of gasoline. She walks over to Orton and places it as his feet, with a box of matches. She kicks the gift box away. Bliss says she challenges Orton to do to her what she did to “Him” before. Bliss lays down in the middle of the ring now.

Orton crosses his arms and just stares at her, leaning against the turnbuckles. Bliss gets up and pours gasoline from the middle of the ring to Orton’s feet, putting the can at his feet also. Bliss tells Orton she did the job for him, so go ahead and light the match, do to her what you did to him. She lays down again and gets emotional, “Damn it, Randy! Just do it!” She throws a fit some and gets back up. Now Bliss has poured a circle of gasoline around herself. Orton still stares her down. She says he doesn’t have the guts to do it. She says Orton thinks he’s sick, twisted and demented but he’s not because if he were, he’d light the match. She says Orton is nothing… nothing but a little bitch. Bliss takes the lid off the gas can and pours it all over herself now. Bliss seethes at Orton while covered in gasoline. Orton is still staring at her. He takes the mic now and asks Bliss if she thinks he won’t do it? Orton slowly grabs the book of matches at his feet. He asks again if she thinks he’s not capable. He wants to do it but he knows it’s what she wants him to do, so he’s trying to process the whole thing because he enjoys watching people in pain and suffer, and that’s what he wants Bliss to do, but she wants him to cause it.

Bliss wants to go to hell where he sent The Fiend at TLC, but Orton doesn’t want to give her what she wants. Fine, maybe he will set her on fire… right now… or maybe… the lights start going down in the ThunderDome crowd. It goes black but now Orton has lit a few matches. The matches shine a light on Orton’s face and he looks menacing. He acts like he’s about to drop the matches in the gasoline as the announcers beg him not to. We hear the familiar drum of The Fiend go off across the ThunderDome as Orton stares ahead with the matches lit. RAW goes off the air.

