Aubrey Edwards on how she got involved with AEW Games

Game Informer recently interviewed AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, who has a background in game development and worked on the Scribblenauts series with 5th Cell. Edwards spoke about how she transitioned to AEW and what type of work she’ll be doing with AEW Games. Below are some highlights.

Edwards on getting the offer to work for AEW full-time in 2019: “Eventually it ended up growing very large. It kind of just got to the point where I said, ‘I can keep going with this games thing full-time, or I can chase this AEW thing.’ Because at that point it’s early 2019, we’ve got Double or Nothing coming up, no one really knows what to expect. But they’re talking about changing the world, and that always sounds like a really fun thing. So I took a risk, and I left games, and I joined AEW.”

On how she got involved with AEW Games: “At some point or another, someone found out that I had a tech background. And I sent my resume to various executives at our company and they’re like, ‘Oh, you worked on games for a very long time.’ So when the conversation about AEW Games started to come about and [started] to actually develop games, it was kind of a no-brainer that I be involved with that.”

Aubrey Edwards on her work with AEW Games: “It’s almost like a hybrid role. I’m doing development things in the way that I’m working with art and making sure that all of our characters are represented properly, that our brand is represented properly. I’m working with the team to work on different features and follow the game design that we’re building with this game. I’m currently writing some narrative stuff for tutorials and whatnot. So I’m doing a lot of random day-to-day development stuff, but at the same time kind of acting as that publisher role as well, working with marketing and trying to figure out what our timelines are there and working with budgets and all these different things.”