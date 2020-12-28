AS I SEE IT December 28: A sad end to a sad year

Bob Magee

A year with so much tragedy in the world ended even more sadly as Jon Huber, known to AEW fans as Brodie Lee in AEW and WWE fans as Luke Harper died Saturday at of 41. His wife announced his death on Instagram.

Amanda said that Huber had suffered from anon-COVID related lung condition. She thanked the Mayo Clinic for having the best team of doctors and nurses in the world.

She also thanked AEW for the way they treated her family and kids, especially Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan who have “helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces.”

Several WWE wrestlerspaid their respect on Twitter, with Bray Wyatt writing a long, touching tribute to his friend, brother, partner and his Terry Gordy.



“We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way. We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were. I’m so goddamn pissed. This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s,” Wyatt wrote in a post on Instagram. “We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way. We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were. I’m so goddamn pissed. This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s,” Wyatt wrote in a post on Instagram. “What do I do knowing I’ll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high. I miss you so fucking much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry brother. I’m so sorry. You will always be a part of me, whether I like it or not without you everything is different and I hope Amanda truly knows that I am here not just to say it but because I love them too. I will make sure your son knows the incredible man you were. Not the legends people will tell but the real you that very few people got to see… I’m hurting so bad. I wish I had a chance to saygoodbye. But then again, it’s Saturday and you know what that means…. save me a seat next to you wherever you are, that’s where I belong. I’ll be there when it’s my time. Goodbyeforever Brodie. I love you.”



HHH called Huber “an am azing talent, but a better human being, husband and father, and Stephanie wrote that they bonded over the love of their children, calling him a true family man.



Sheamus wrote, "Jon was anawesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts

tonight.Thank youfor the great memories brother,” while Randy Orton added, “I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible.” Big E wrote, “I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life.I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much.



From All Elite Wrestling…Cody Rhodes, said “It was obvious he was an extremely gifted athlete and storyteller, and his gift beyond that was to challenge you and he set the bar very high,” Cody wrote. Upon anybody’s first meeting with him…it was even more apparent he was a family man and a first class human being. I got to share his last number…I got to have his last match. That is an honor

Thank you ‘Big Rig.” We will honor you and your family.” and a privilege and an experience so ferociously humbling.‘Big Rig.” We will honor you and your family.” AEW President Tony Khan said. “Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep

him in your hearts.” Brandi Rhodes added, “I love and miss you Jon.Thank youfor everything you’ve done for me and my family. We all love you so very much. You were such a great man. It’s been my pleasure and privilege to know and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will watch over them. Rest now friend.” The Young Bucks simply tweeted, “We love you Brodie.”

AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida added, “I can’t find any words… Just want to pray for him and his family for now.”



Marko Stunt wrote, “It doesn’t feel real posting this…This is one of my favorite pictures that I’ve never posted,” adding a funny photo of Lee lifting him by his ear. Marko Stunt wrote, “It doesn’t feel real posting this…This is one of my favorite pictures that I’ve never posted,” adding a funny photo of Lee lifting him by his ear. “Was a true honor every time we locked horns,” Dustin Rhodes tweeted. “You were a damn great man, husband and father. This stings. You will be sorely missed Jon. I will always remember out times together.” Matt Hardy wrote, “I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.” 10 of The Dark Order said “He was an amazing performer, a mentor, but more importantly a

dear friend. You will never be forgotten.Thank youfor everything.” Stu Grayson also of The Dark Order added, “Jon was genuinely one of the best, honest and kindest man I’ve ever known. He was like that the very first day I met him back in 2007 and was like that the very last day I saw him. I will always only have good memories of him.I love youman.”



Others who died in 2020 include h ardcore wrestling star Danny Havoc on May 31, two months after his wife’s passing from heart failure only weeks before, Tom ‘Z Barr’ Hirshman on July 21 at age 38, Japanese joshi star Hana Kimura who committed suicide at age 23 on May 22 after cyberbullying, along with Howard Finkel, La Parka II, Shad Gaspard, legends like Rocky Johnson, Pat Patterson, Road Warrior Animal, Kamala, Adam Bueller, Pampero Firpo, Ares el Guerrero, Principe Aereo, Puppet, Bobby Lee, Rip Oliver, Ryan Smile, Danny Hodge, Dick Steinborn, Herodes, Steve Casey, Steve Gillespie, Supreme, Sy Sperling, Sylvano Sousa, Johnny Walker, Justice Pain, The Bruiser, Timothy Brooks, Tony Russo, Tracy Smothers, Karsten Beck, Kat LeRoux, Kazuo Sakurada, Kevin Greene, Wayne Bridges, Winona Littleheart, Little Richard, Xavier, Z-Barr, Mike Somaini, Mark “Rollerball” Rocco, Mitch Ryder

May they all rest in peace and may their memories be a blessing to all who knew them.

Until next time…