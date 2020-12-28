AS I SEE IT December 28: A sad end to a sad year
my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”
Amanda said that Huber had suffered from anon-COVID related lung condition. She thanked the Mayo Clinic for having the best team of doctors and nurses in the world.
“We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way. We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were. I’m so goddamn pissed. This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s,” Wyatt wrote in a post on Instagram.
“What do I do knowing I’ll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high. I miss you so fucking much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry brother. I’m so sorry. You will always be a part of me, whether I like it or not without you everything is different and I hope Amanda truly knows that I am here not just to say it but because I love them too. I will make sure your son knows the incredible man you were. Not the legends people will tell but the real you that very few people got to see… I’m hurting so bad. I wish I had a chance to saygoodbye. But then again, it’s Saturday and you know what that means…. save me a seat next to you wherever you are, that’s where I belong. I’ll be there when it’s my time. Goodbyeforever Brodie. I love you.”
HHH called Huber “an amazing talent, but a better human being, husband and father, and Stephanie wrote that they bonded over the love of their children, calling him a true family man.
WWE champion Drew McIntyre said “In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother.”
Sheamus wrote, “Jon was anawesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts
tonight.Thank youfor the great memories brother,” while Randy Orton added, “I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible.”
Big E wrote, “I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life.I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much.
AEW President Tony Khan said. “Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep
him in your hearts.”
Brandi Rhodes added, “I love and miss you Jon.Thank youfor everything you’ve done for me and my family. We all love you so very much. You were such a great man. It’s been my pleasure and privilege to know and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will watch over them. Rest now friend.”
The Young Bucks simply tweeted, “We love you Brodie.”
Marko Stunt wrote, “It doesn’t feel real posting this…This is one of my favorite pictures that I’ve never posted,” adding a funny photo of Lee lifting him by his ear.
“Was a true honor every time we locked horns,” Dustin Rhodes tweeted. “You were a damn great man, husband and father. This stings. You will be sorely missed Jon. I will always remember out times together.”
Matt Hardy wrote, “I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.”
10 of The Dark Order said “He was an amazing performer, a mentor, but more importantly a
dear friend. You will never be forgotten.Thank youfor everything.”
Stu Grayson also of The Dark Order added, “Jon was genuinely one of the best, honest and kindest man I’ve ever known. He was like that the very first day I met him back in 2007 and was like that the very last day I saw him. I will always only have good memories of him.I love youman.”