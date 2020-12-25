Video: WWE teases Randy Orton/Alexa Bliss angle for Raw

The final WWE RAW of 2020 will see the current storyline with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss continue.

As seen below, WWE released a promo for Monday’s RAW and teased that Bliss may have something in store for Orton after he set “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on fire at last Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

WWE asked, “After setting The Fiend Bray Wyatt ablaze at WWE TLC, does Little Miss Bliss have sinister plans for The Viper?”

After taking a few weeks off for vacation, Bliss returned on this week’s post-TLC edition of RAW for a “Alexa’s Playground” edition of her “A Moment of Bliss” segment, featuring Orton. Bliss teased that when The Fiend does come back, it will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW, which will be the final red brand show of the year.