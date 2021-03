Sting was reluctant about the WWE hall of fame

While speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Sting explained why he didn’t want to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He said “I was reluctant to do it because I was still schedule to work and wrestle. I said to Triple H, ‘I’m still wrestling.’ He said, ‘yeah, we think it’s gonna be good. Just because you’re inducted doesn’t mean you’re retiring or it’s over.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I can do that.’ So I did it.”