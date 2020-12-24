Jerry Jarrett & CM Punk Both Tried to Buy ROH

During the latest edition of the ROH Strong podcast (via Fightful), former company owner Cary Silkin revealed that he was once texted by CM Punk about purchasing Ring of Honor back in 2010. At the time, Punk was still a WWE Superstar and was under contract with WWE.

Silkin noted that he didn’t receive genuine offers to sell the company, but he did get some “rinky-dink” offers from the likes of Jerry Jarrett in 2007 and CM Punk later on. Silkin commented on Jarrett, “I did not speak to him personally. Jerry Jarrett was interested. This was like 2007. It was just a sniff.”

Previously, Jarrett was one of the founders and owners of TNA Wrestling, then NWA-TNA in 2002. The company is now called Impcat Wrestling.

Silkin stated on Punk: “I get a text message in like 2010. CM Punk texts me out of nowhere and is like, ‘What would you want to sell Ring of Honor?’ I’ve hustled tickets on the street and have had a somewhat successful business. I don’t think text messaging is the way to approach sales of companies. That first text message might be, ‘I’d like to talk to you about something.’ Those were my only two real offers…they weren’t real. Those were the only two rinky-dink offers I’ve ever had.”

Silkin added on Punk’s business acumen, “In 2010, his business tactics weren’t the best or else it was a fleeting thought by a friend of his.”

Punk was a staple performer for ROH in the company’s earlier years. He departed in 2005 after signing with WWE. However, he did make one more appearance in February 2006 at Unscripted II. CM Punk would later leave the wrestling business entirely after leaving WWE in 2014, though he did serve as a contributing analyst for WWE Backstage on FOX Sports 1 until the show’s cancellation.

Ultimately, in 2011, Sinclair Broadcasting Group purchased the wrestling promotion, and they still own the company to this day.