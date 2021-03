(source: WWE.com)

Peyton Royce hasn’t had much success since splitting from IIconics partner Billie Kay during WWE’s 2020 Draft, but she’s hopeful that things might change soon.

The Raw star recently changed her Twitter display name to ‘Relentless Royce’, and some believe she’s teasing a gimmick change. If so, it could represent a step forwards – teaming with Lacey Evans has hardly worked out on Monday nights, after all.