NXT matches announced for next Wednesday

Two big matches have been announced for the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 on the USA Network.

Next Wednesday’s show will feature Leon Ruff vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, with the title on the line.

Ruff captured the title from Gargano back on November 11 in a major upset. He then retained in their rematch on November 18. Gargano won the title back at “Takeover: WarGames 2020” on December 6, in a Triple Threat that also included Damian Priest. This will be Ruff’s rematch, which was granted to him tonight by NXT General Manager William Regal following his win over Timothy Thatcher, which came after an assist by Tommaso Ciampa.

Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne is also official for next week.

Strong vs. Dunne was made after Dunne attacked Strong at ringside on tonight’s show as he watched the main event, which saw Adam Cole defeat The Velveteen Dream. Dunne has been feuding with members of The Undisputed Era for a few months now.

WWE has also announced that the winners of the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards will be revealed next Wednesday night.

Stay tuned for more on the final NXT episode of 2020.