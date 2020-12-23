News and notes for tonight’s NXT episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature a “Very Gargano Christmas” theme with The Way hosting the festivities.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will open with the Street Fight for the NXT Tag Team Titles with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defending against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.

Below is the announced linen-up for tonight:

* The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) hosts a “Very Gargano Christmas”

* NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a Street Fight

* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Bronson Reed returns

* NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly will relive their “Takeover: 31” main event as they prepare for the rematch at New Year’s Evil

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.