Keith Lee Files for Trademark of his own Name

Way back in 2019, WWE filed a trademark on Keith Lee, but it was put on hold as WWE didn’t submit a consent form signed by Lee to secure it. On July 30, the USPTO then sent a letter to WWE noting that if the consent form wasn’t sent in by December 30, the application would be abandoned. Heel by Nature reports that Lee himself has filed to trademark his ring name on December 18, which could cause a headache for WWE. Lee provided a consent form for his own filing.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting social entertainment events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of athletic events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution through broadcast media; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Fan clubs; Music production services; Production and distribution of television shows and movies; Entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the field of music; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of of sports and entertainment, namely, wrestling. FIRST USE: 20081101. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20081101