JR Kratos

Real Name:

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 286 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 20, 1982

Hometown: Pacifica, California

Resides: Sacramento, California

Pro Debut: February 26, 2012

Trained By: Supreme Pro Wrestling Academy & Josh Barnett

Finishing Move: Spear

Biography

– Kratos is nicknamed the God of War.

– February 26, 2012, Kratos made his debut in a 4-Way at PWB Lucha Rulez 4.

– April 14th, Kratos defeated Levi Shapiro at APW Gym Wars.

– April 28th, Kratos & Dylan Drake defeated Corvus & Jeckles at GRPW Reach for the Gold 1.

– May 5th, Kratos lost to Jeff Cobb in the Semi-finals of the APW Young Lions Cup ’12.

– June 16th, Kratos challenged Rik Luxury for the APW Worldwide Internet Title.

– August 26th, Kratos, Lucha Magnifico & El Mariachi defeated Will Rood & The Suburban Commandos (D-Unit & T-Rent) at SWF International Wrestling Wars.

– September 1st, Kratos defeated Sledge at the APW Hardcore 100 Event.

– October 13th, Kratos defeated Brian Tannen at APW Halloween Hell XV.

– December 8th, Kratos & Timothy Thatcher defeated Oliver John & Dylan Drake at APW Kristmas Kaos ’12.

– January 5, 2013, Kratos defeated Dylan Drake for the APW Universal Heavyweight Title.

– January 19th, Kratos competed in the GRPW Chain Royal Rumble.

– February 2nd, Kratos lost the APW Universal Heavyweight Title to Dylan Drake.

– March 16th, Kratos challenged Brandon Groom for the LXW Heavyweight Title.

– March 30th, Kratos won a 4-Way International Warfare Ladder match at SWF Soldier Slam.

– April 15th, Kratos defeated Gangrel at Vendetta Pro Casino Royale ’13.

– April 21st, Kratos defeated Mustafa Saed at the SPW 13 Year Anniversary Show.

– August 10th, Kratos defeated Levi Shapiro at APW Gym Wars.

– October 5th, Kratos defeated Vinny Massaro at APW One Scary Night.

– November 8th, Kratos competed in the APW Open Rumble.

– January 18, 2014, Kratos competed in the GRPW Double Ring Battle Royal.

– April 26th, The Iron Era (Kratos & Idris Jackson) won the vacant GRPW Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way Ladder match.

– June 13th, Kratos defeated Matt Striker at APW Friday the 13th.

– August 10th, Kratos defeated Jeff Cobb for the PREMIER Heavyweight Title.

– September 6th, Kratos defeated Brodus Clay at APW War at the Shore.

– October 24th, Kratos lost to Ryan Von Kool at the BTW 18th Anniversary Show.

– October 25th, Kratos & Jody Kristofferson defeated El Pistolero & Vinny Massaro at APW Halloween Hell.

– November 22nd, Kratos defended the PREMIER Heavyweight Title against Dave Dutra.

– January 31, 2015, Kratos won the GRPW Band Slam Battle Royal.

– February 15th, Kratos challenged JD Bishop for the SPW Heavyweight Title.

– March 13th, Kratos defeated Rik Luxury for the APW Universal Heavyweight Title.

– March 27th, Kratos won the Roland Alexander Memorial Battle Royal at the King of Indies ’15.

– April 19th, Kratos defeated JD Bishop for the SPW Heavyweight Title.

– April 25th, The Iron Era lost the GRPW Tag Team Titles to The Suburban Commandos. Kratos would defeat Rik Luxury for the GRPW Heavyweight Title at the same event.

– June 27th, Kratos retained the GRPW Heavyweight Title against Idris Jackson.

– August 16th, Kratos defended the SPW Heavyweight Title in a 5-Way Elimination.

– September 11th, Kratos retained the APW Universal Heavyweight Title against Chris Masters.

– September 19th, Kratos defended the PREMIER Heavyweight Title against Jeff Cobb.

– October 18th, Kratos lost the SPW Heavyweight Title to Brian Tannen.

– December 6th, Kratos retained the GRPW Heavyweight Title against Tyler Bateman.

– January 9, 2016, Kratos defeated Dylan Drake at PCW Release the Kraken.

– January 22nd, Kratos challenged Victor Sterling for the BTW United States Title.

– February 26th, Kratos lost the APW Universal Heavyweight Title to Jody Kristofferson.

– March 6th, Kratos lost the PREMIER Heavyweight Title to Joe Graves.

– March 26th, Kratos defeated Jeff Cobb at PCW The Shining.

– April 17th, Kratos defeated Brian Tannen in a No DQ match to win the SPW Heavyweight Title.

– April 30th, Kratos lost the GRPW Heavyweight Title in a Ladder match to Boyce LeGrande.

– July 10th, Kratos competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble.

– August 27th, Kratos & Nicole Savoy defeated Shotzi Blackheart & El Chupacabra to win the GRPW Golden Thrones Tournament.

– October 14th, Kratos lost to Matt Hardy at APW Halloween Hell XX.

– January 21, 2017, Kratos & Jody Kristofferson defeated Brody King & Mr. Primetime at GRPW Band Slam 6.

– February 25th, La Migra (Kratos & Nick Ruiz) challenged Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) for the PWR Tag Team Titles.

– March 12th, Kratos defeated Jody Kristofferson at BOTW Year 1.

– April 23rd, Kratos defeated Airon Skye for the SPW Heavyweight Title.

– July 7th, Kratos challenged Karl Fredericks for the APW Worldwide Internet Title.

– September 30th, Kratos challenged Tito Escondido for the AWS Heavyweight Title.

– March 18, 2018, Kratos competed in the Bunkhouse Stampede match at APW War at the Shore ’18.

– June 22nd, Kratos defeated Jacob Fatu for the APW Worldwide Internet Title.

– August 17th, Kratos defended the title against Rich Swann.

– October 20th, Kratos lost to Eric Watts at AWS It’s Halloween.

– November 2nd, Kratos lost the APW Worldwide Internet Title to Will Hobbs.

– February 1, 2019, Kratos competed in a 4-Way for the APW Universal Heavyweight Title.

– April 4th, Kratos defeated Simon Grimm at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

– April 14th, Kratos won a Battle Royal at the SPW 19th Anniversary Show.

– July 5th, Kratos lost to Jake Atlas in the Semi-finals of the APW/PWR King of Indies ’19.

– July 12th, Kratos challenged Hammerstone for the West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

– August 16th, Kratos lost to Davey Boy Smith Jr. at BTW Under the Stars ’19.

– October 20, 2020, Kratos lost to Mike Bennett at UWN Primetime Live.

– November 6th, Kratos & Rust Taylor defeated Rocky Romero & Jeff Cobb on NJPW STRONG.

– November 10th, Kratos & Aron Stevens defeated James Storm & Eli Drake for the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

– November 20th, Kratos lost to Jeff Cobb on NJPW STRONG.

– November 27th, Kratos, Tom Lawlor, Rust Taylor & Danny Limelight defeated Fred Rosser, PJ Black, Rocky Romero & Jeff Cobb on NJPW STRONG.

– December 12th, Kratos & Danny Limelight defeated Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero on NJPW Super J-Cup ’20.

– December 18th, Kratos & Tom Lawlor lost to PJ Black & Fred Rosser on NJPW STRONG.