Spoilers* WWE Smackdown tapings for this week

Dec 22, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX Christmas Day edition was taped at Tropicana Field earlier tonight and the main event saw Big E capture the WWE Intercontinental Title from Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match.

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match. Jey Uso interfered and handcuffed Owens’ hand to the cage, allowing Reigns to walk out for the win

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka retained in a Triple Threat Elimination Match over Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and Carmella and Bayley. Flair pinned Belair with Natural Selection for the win

* Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso with the running knee. This was said to be a long match, around 20 minutes

* Big E defeated Sami Zayn to win the WWE Intercontinental Title in a Lumberjack main event. This was said to be a physical match. Big E won with the Big Ending

  1. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    December 23, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Two hour show, four matches. 20 minute match or not…..this is a factor as to why the ratings are tanking for the WWE.

  2. Straightedge Shooter says:
    December 23, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    LOL Flair just had to pin Bianca because woooo. Can’t stand her and I didn’t miss her one bit. The womens division is so much better without her being rammed down your throat every show.

