Impact announces end of the year awards

Dec 22, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a look back at some of the best matches of 2020, and the reveal of the Year-End Awards.

The second and final part will air next Tuesday night. Below are the 2020 award winners that were announced tonight on part 1, along with related graphics and clips from the show:

X Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin

Tag Team of the Year: The North

Knockouts of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo (current Knockouts Champion)

Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo (current Knockouts Champion)

Finisher of the Year: Magic Killer (by current World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers)

One To Watch In 2021: Chris Bey

Favorite Match of the Year and Moment of the Year will be confirmed later.

