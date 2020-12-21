News on the Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC, Bray Wyatt comments
The main event of the WWE TLC pay-per-view saw Randy Orton defeat “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match.
The match was won how other Inferno Matches in the past have been won. The two Superstars fought around flames, this time at ringside instead of around the ring itself, and Orton countered an attack to send The Fiend into the flames, catching his jacket on fire to win. Orton then returned to the ring and The Fiend chased him, but Orton dropped him with the RKO. Orton finished The Fiend off by pouring gasoline all over him, and then setting fire to him.
TLC went off the air with Orton posing while The Fiend laid in the ring after having his whole body engulfed in flames.
It was reported by @Wrestlevotes that the Firefly Inferno Match was actually filmed earlier in the day. While this served as the TLC main event, it was noted that at one point it was not on one of the run sheets as the show-closer. We noted earlier in the day, via Fightful Select, that WWE was considering this to be the main event.
Wyatt took to Twitter after the show and tweeted, “Thank you.” He included a red circle emoji and a photo of a cocoon. This goes along with two of his recent tweets leading up to the match, which you can see below:
Thank you ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/NlhvR0rz74
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 21, 2020
The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually. ⭕️#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/8dTkYc7p2M
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 20, 2020
Dear Randy,
It’s all a ⭕️
One ending was just another beginning
The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.
You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020
Another match win that Randy didnt need, but ofc was granted all because he’s friends with the guy who married into the family.
I’m fine with Orton winning, a jacket accidentally catching fire because Orton countered or better said turned around with his opponent wouldn’t have weakened The Fiend. But the rest was ridiculous. Especially if you think about what other guys hit The Fiend with. More than 10 Curb Stomps (The move that even beat Brock Lesnar), hits with several weapons, even OLDberg needed several Spears (and a ridiculous suplex) to keep The Fiend down at least for a few seconds. And then one RKO is enough to knock The Fiend out and light him on fire?
Yeah, I get the “most dangerous letters in pro wrestling” crap. That’s why so many wrestlers survived the RKO before.
I wonder how they wanna explain this.
Is this another “The Fiend wanted it that way”?
Will they do something like years before between Orton and Taker, when Orton lighted a casket on fire and then a furious Undertaker came back for revenge? (How original! /sarcasm off)
That would be stupid. We saw the “body” (of course it was a puppet) burn.
This isn’t the CW show “Supernatural”, where people get revived almost every time. (The show ended some weeks ago btw)…
Will they bring Wyatt back with a new character?
Who knows.
Well… At least they surprised us and made us talk about it. -shrugs his shoulders-
We are going to ignore the fact that Randy Orton murdered a person on live TV i bet
Cops are too busy shutting down businesses and writing tickets for not wearing masks to bother with attempted murder of the fiend LOL
I don’t think lighting a stuffed dummy on fire is Murder??? It’s just arson…
Pro wrestling will be dead within 5 years if they keep serving this sort of sh.t up. Seriously, suspension of reality is one thing, this is just sheer nonsense. Isthere a promotion anywhere now with logical, decent story lines and athletic contests with a real combat feel?
Don’t blame the current wrestlers, they are great athletes stuck in an assembly line environment with awful booking, lazy creative
But we already knew that
BTW, the 2 TLC matches were good!
I think The Fiend stuff is brilliant and perfectly out side the box. We are all watching a TV show that involves wrestling and minus a few small things last nights show was good and I am interested in what happens next