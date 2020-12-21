News and notes for tonight’s WWE Raw episode

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network with fallout from last night’s TLC pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but they are teasing that two feuds will continue – Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

TLC saw McIntyre retain his title over Styles in a TLC Match. WWE is asking what’s next for both Superstars after their epic clash. TLC also saw Orton defeat The Fiend in the first-ever Firefly Inferno main event. The RAW preview asks what’s in store for Orton and The Fiend following the most stunning chapter in their rivalry.

RAW will also see Charlotte Flair return to the show after she and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at TLC. Flair indicated in a post-match interview that they will reveal their team name on RAW. New RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business will also appear on RAW to celebrate their TLC win over The New Day.

It’s been reported that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will be looking to “shake things up” on this week’s RAW after last week’s record low ratings. There’s no word yet on what he might have planned.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. WWE is focusing on the following points for the show:

* What’s next for Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles after their epic clash?

* What’s in store for Randy Orton and The Fiend following their rivalry’s most stunning chapter?

* Fallout from WWE TLC

