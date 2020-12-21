Lana: ‘I’m Genuinely Heartbroken to be Taken Out of WWE TLC’

Dec 21, 2020 - by James Walsh

Lana got assaulted by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after beating Jax in a singles match last week on Raw. As a result, Lana had to withdraw from the scheduled women’s tag team title match at tonight’s TLC event. Lana commented on tonight’s event earlier today via Twitter.

Lana wrote, “I have never worked harder in my life to improve at something. I’m genuinely heartbroken to be taken out of #WWETLC” You can view her message below.

The women’s tag team match is still moving forward. Asuka will now need to find a different partner to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the belts at tonight’s event. It’s not yet clear who her tag team partner will be.

I have never worked harder in my life to improve at something. I’m genuinely heartbroken to be taken out of #WWETLC

— CJ “Lana” Perry

 

