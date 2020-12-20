ROH Final Battle 2020 Results
Tony Deppen defeated Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG in a Four Corner Survival matchup.
The Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) defeated Fred Yehi & Wheeler YUTA.
—
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:
The Foundation (Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham) (c) defeated Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain the titles.
—
Rey Horus defeated Dalton Castle
—
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett defeated The Righteous (Vincent & Bateman) in a Grudge match.
—
If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract:
Danhausen defeated Brian Johnson by DQ
—
ROH World Television Championship Match:
Dragon Lee (c) defeated Tony Deppen to retain the championship.
—
Shane Taylor defeated Jay Briscoe
—
ROH Pure Championship Match:
Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Flip Gordon to retain the championship.
—
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match:
RUSH (c) defeated Brody King to retain the championship.