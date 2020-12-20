ROH Final Battle 2020 Results

Dec 20, 2020 - by Allen Rockum

Tony Deppen defeated Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG in a Four Corner Survival matchup.

The Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) defeated Fred Yehi & Wheeler YUTA.

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Foundation (Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham) (c) defeated Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain the titles.

Rey Horus defeated Dalton Castle

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett defeated The Righteous (Vincent & Bateman) in a Grudge match.

If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract:

Danhausen defeated Brian Johnson by DQ

ROH World Television Championship Match:

Dragon Lee (c) defeated Tony Deppen to retain the championship.

Shane Taylor defeated Jay Briscoe

ROH Pure Championship Match:

Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Flip Gordon to retain the championship.

ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match:

RUSH (c) defeated Brody King to retain the championship.

