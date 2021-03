Notes on Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman

– Across his 4 reigns with the WWE Championship, The Undertaker held the title for a combined 234 days. Drew McIntyre now in his 2nd reign has held the title for 235+ days.

– PWInsider reports that much of what Roman Reigns has said in his promos on SmackDown have been written by Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman is considered one of the greatest talkers in pro wrestling history, and he has played a significant role in how Reigns’ promos are scripted.