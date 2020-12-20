Notes on Charlotte Flair and Wesley Blake

Dec 20, 2020

– Congrats to Wesley Blake and Sara Lee on the announcement of their 3rd child.

– Dave Meltzer says there is a lot talk that Asuka’s mystery partner will be Charlotte Flair tonight at TLC:

“All I know about when I ask about Charlotte is that everyone is real quiet which leads me to believe she’s coming back soon.”

