Notes on Charlotte Flair and Wesley Blake

– Congrats to Wesley Blake and Sara Lee on the announcement of their 3rd child.

It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. Our hearts grew 3x times the size when we found out about baby #3 on the way. ❤️💚👶🏻Due July 2021 #HappyHolidays #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/AgwMPYdHU3 — Wesley Blake (@TheWWEBlake) December 18, 2020

– Dave Meltzer says there is a lot talk that Asuka’s mystery partner will be Charlotte Flair tonight at TLC:

“All I know about when I ask about Charlotte is that everyone is real quiet which leads me to believe she’s coming back soon.”