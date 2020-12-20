Heyman puts over Smackdown as the “A” show, Styles/Parks tidbit

– While speaking on this week’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman revealed why he believes Smackdown is currently the “A” Show. He said “SmackDown is the superior brand because it is; because of Roman Reigns. And now you look at the tag team division, we have The Street Profits and no can compare to them. Undefeated RAW Tag Team champions, gone up against every SmackDown tag team so far – and handily put them down. Not just beat them, but beat them decisively.”

– Joseph Parks is a producer in WWE. He was around backstage, and they put him in this role. Parks and Styles have a history with each other from TNA, so the chemistry worked well. While speaking to TalkSport, AJ Styles explained that he dumped Parks because the former Abyss is a “power puff.” He needed someone by his side who can protect him and that is Omos.