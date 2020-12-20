12/20/20 ROH TV Recap

The show opens up with Quinn McKay discussing the matches for the night. We then see promos from both Dalton Castle & Brian Johnson.

—

Match #1: Dalton Castle defeated Brian Johnson with a Bang A Rang, after the match they shook hands (Code of Honor). Castle look stunned & shocked though since Johnson controlled most of the match. Maybe a alliance will formed from them since PJ Black will be inactive for a undisclosed amount of time.

– After the match Dalton was interviewed by Quinn McKay, he said he has buttons & he pushed the wrong ones.

– We see LSG cutting a promo, he mentioned that no one predicted how he took Jay Lethal to the limit that it did. Kenny King brings up his match with Shane Taylor & he respects that he lost to him, but he will not lose to LSG. He says he is everything that he wants to be in this sport. Kenny King vs. LSG will be aired at Honor Club & YouTube on December 24th. Delirious cuts his promo speaking Japanese & says it’s been 10 years since they first faced once another, he says that he was there at the end of his full-time in ring career & doesn’t forget what happened to him by Titus & his friends. Things will turn out differently.

—

Match #3: Rhett Titus defeated Delirious in a Pure Rules matchup with his Hydraulic Dropkick. It’s the first time he has defeated Delirious in a singles match.

—

Next week is the ROH Christmas Surprise as Jay & Mark Briscoe pick their own teams.