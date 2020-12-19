Madison Rayne leaving Impact Wrestling

PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling commentator Madison Rayne will be leaving the company as she prepares for a new life outside wrestling.

The 34-year-old has been providing commentary for Impact’s flagship show on AXS TV since earlier this year, joining her husband Josh Mathews in the commentary booth. Rayne returned to Impact as soon as she was released from her Ring of Honor contract in March of last year.

The former five-time Knockouts champion had three stints with the company and was also part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament for WWE but was eliminated in the first round.