Madison Rayne leaving Impact Wrestling

Dec 19, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling commentator Madison Rayne will be leaving the company as she prepares for a new life outside wrestling.

The 34-year-old has been providing commentary for Impact’s flagship show on AXS TV since earlier this year, joining her husband Josh Mathews in the commentary booth. Rayne returned to Impact as soon as she was released from her Ring of Honor contract in March of last year.

The former five-time Knockouts champion had three stints with the company and was also part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament for WWE but was eliminated in the first round.

3 Responses

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    December 19, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Devastating news.

    Said no one ever.

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    December 19, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Hey neckbeard, you know you can totally ignore a piece of news and it’s perfectly fine right?

    She still won’t sleep with you. But it’ll be okay. I promise.

  3. Taxx W Hoodchicken says:
    December 19, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Hey Pisto75666, you know can totally ignore another reader’s comment and it’s perfectly fine right?

    I still won’t sleep with you. And no, it won’t be ok. I promise.

