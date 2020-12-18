“Superstar” Billy Graham hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has been hospitalized with an infection in his big toe, according to his wife Valerie on Facebook.
Valerie noted that the infection is a significant one as Graham is diabetic and there is some bone involvement. She noted that he is also dealing with congestive heart failure.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up a while back to help with Graham’s medical costs. You can find that campaign at this link.
