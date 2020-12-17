CM Punk apparently tweets joke on how long pro wrestling might last

Dec 17, 2020 - by Marc Middleton

CM Punk took to Twitter last night and apparently joked that there may be no pro wrestling in 20 years.

Punk made the comment after responding to a tweet from Renee Paquette (Renee Young). She looked forward to 20 years from now when she believes the pro wrestling talent pool will be strong.

She wrote, “All I’m saying is in 20 years, the wrestling talent pool gonna be looking good!!”

Punk responded with a GIF indicating he was laughing at the idea of wrestling being around in two decades, as he wrote, “there’s gonna be wrestling in 20 years.”

Renee responded, “[laughing emojis] such a troll!”

Punk wrote back with another GIF. You can see their full exchange below:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Sean says:
    December 17, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Still longer than his ufc career

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal