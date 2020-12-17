AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Auctioning her AEW Games Shirt Off for Charity

All Elite Wrestling Referee Aubrey Edwards to Auction

AEW GAMES Ref Shirt to Benefit Code.org

— Proceeds from Ref Shirt Worn at AEW GAMES Launch Event to

Support Code.org’s Computer Science Programs–

December 17, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling and its new AEW GAMES division announced that

Referee Aubrey Edwards will be auctioning the referee shirt she wore — and dramatically

“hulked” off — during the AEW GAMES virtual launch event last month. All proceeds from the

auction will be donated to Code.org to benefit the nonprofit organization’s computer science

programs and initiatives.

During the star-studded AEW GAMES launch event hosted on YouTube, Aubrey was serving as a

presenter along with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Dr. Britt Baker when she tore off her

ubiquitous referee shirt to reveal a dark turtleneck underneath. With the four presenters all

sporting similar turtlenecks, they shared the company’s plans to reimagine the gaming world.

The new venture will initially deliver three new gaming options to fans including two mobile

games and the highly anticipated console game being developed with the renowned video game

developer YUKE’S.

Aubrey commemorated the historic event by having the partially ripped shirt autographed by

some of AEW’s top stars including Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and

Dr. Britt Baker.

Just in time for holiday gift shopping, the three-day online auction for the framed, autographed

referee shirt is officially open as of this morning, Thursday, Dec. 17, at donate.code.org/AEW.

Fans have until Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11:59 p.m. ET to bid on the unique shirt.

Aubrey made history herself at AEW’s ALL OUT in 2019 when she became the first woman to

referee the main event of a pay-per-view as Chris Jericho captured the inaugural AEW World

Championship title. A graduate of DigiPen in Redmond, Wash., with a degree in computer

science, as well as a proud supporter of Seattle-based Code.org, Aubrey contacted the

organization to help raise funds through the auction.