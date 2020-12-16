Stan Stasiak

Real Name: George Emile Stipich

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 270 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 13, 1937

Date of Death: June 19, 1997

Hometown: Arvida, Quebec (Canada)

Resided: Portland, Oregon

Pro Debut: 1958

Retired: 1984

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Heart Punch

Biography

– Stasiak is the father of Shawn Stasiak.

– Stasiak also used the ring names Emile Koverly & Crusher Stasiak. He was nicknamed The Man.

– Titles held by Stasiak included:

– IWA World Heavyweight Championship

– North American Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Calgary Canadian Heavyweight Championship (4x)

– NWA Columbus Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Idaho Heavyweight Championship

– NWA International Tag Team Championship

– NWA Macon Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (10x)

– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship

– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)

– PNW Heavyweight Championship (7x)

– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship (3x)

– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship

– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship

– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship

– WWE Championship

– 1996, Stasiak was a honoree into the Cauliflower Alley Club.

– June 19, 1997, Stasiak passed away due to heart failure.

– 2018, Stasiak was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.