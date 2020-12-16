Stan Stasiak
Real Name: George Emile Stipich
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 270 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 13, 1937
Date of Death: June 19, 1997
Hometown: Arvida, Quebec (Canada)
Resided: Portland, Oregon
Pro Debut: 1958
Retired: 1984
Trained By:
Finishing Move: Heart Punch
Biography
– Stasiak is the father of Shawn Stasiak.
– Stasiak also used the ring names Emile Koverly & Crusher Stasiak. He was nicknamed The Man.
– Titles held by Stasiak included:
– IWA World Heavyweight Championship
– North American Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Calgary Canadian Heavyweight Championship (4x)
– NWA Columbus Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Idaho Heavyweight Championship
– NWA International Tag Team Championship
– NWA Macon Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (10x)
– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship
– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)
– PNW Heavyweight Championship (7x)
– Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– WCWA Brass Knuckles Championship (3x)
– WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship
– World Class Texas Tag Team Championship
– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship
– WWE Championship
– 1996, Stasiak was a honoree into the Cauliflower Alley Club.
– June 19, 1997, Stasiak passed away due to heart failure.
– 2018, Stasiak was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.