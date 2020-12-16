Larry Hennig
Real Name: Larry Hennig
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 275 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 18, 1936
Date of Death: December 6, 2018
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Pro Debut: 1956
Retired: 1985
Trained By: Verne Gagne & Joe Pazandak
Finishing Move: Elbow Drop
Biography
– Hennig was nicknamed The Axe, Pretty Boy & Lion of the North Sea.
– Hennig is the father of “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig & the grandfather of Joe “Curtis Axel” Hennig & Amy “Ms. Perfect” Hennig.
– Titles held by Hennig included the AWA Midwest Tag Team Championship
– AWA World Tag Team Championship (4x)
– IWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Amarillo North American Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship
– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– 2006, Hennig was inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.
– 2013, Hennig received the Lou Thesz Award.
– 2015, Hennig was awarded the Iron Mike Mazurki Award (Cauliflower Alley Club)
– 2017, Hennig & Harley Race was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.
– December 6, 2018, Hennig passed away due to kidney failure.