Real Name: Larry Hennig

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 275 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 18, 1936

Date of Death: December 6, 2018

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pro Debut: 1956

Retired: 1985

Trained By: Verne Gagne & Joe Pazandak

Finishing Move: Elbow Drop

Biography

– Hennig was nicknamed The Axe, Pretty Boy & Lion of the North Sea.

– Hennig is the father of “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig & the grandfather of Joe “Curtis Axel” Hennig & Amy “Ms. Perfect” Hennig.

– Titles held by Hennig included the AWA Midwest Tag Team Championship

– AWA World Tag Team Championship (4x)

– IWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Amarillo North American Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship

– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– 2006, Hennig was inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

– 2013, Hennig received the Lou Thesz Award.

– 2015, Hennig was awarded the Iron Mike Mazurki Award (Cauliflower Alley Club)

– 2017, Hennig & Harley Race was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

– December 6, 2018, Hennig passed away due to kidney failure.