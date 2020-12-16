Hayabusa

Real Name: Eiji Ezaki

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 29, 1968

Date of Death: March 3, 2016

Hometown: Yatsushiro, Kumamoto (Japan)

Pro Debut: November 2, 1987

Retired: October 22, 2001

Trained By: Takashi Ishikawa & FMW Dojo

Finishing Move: Phoenix Splash

Biography

– Hayabusa also used the ring names H, Darkside of Hayabusa & originally his real name. His nickname was Phoenix.

– Hayabusa was a former musician & stage actor.

– Titles held by Hayabusa included:

– All Asia Tag Team Championship

– FMW Brass Knuckles Tag Team Championship (2x)

– FMW Double Championship (3x)

– FMW Six Man Street Fight Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WEW Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– WEW Six Man Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WEW Tag Team Championship (2x)

– WEW World Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– Hayabusa competed in the NJPW Super J Cup ’94

– Hayabusa competed in the CMLL Copa Oro ’94

– Hayabusa competed in the AJPW World Tag League ’97

– 1997, Hayabusa received the Fighting Spirit Award from Tokyo Sports.

– March 3, 2016, Hayabusa had passed away due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

– 2016, Hayabusa received the Service Award from Tokyo Sports.