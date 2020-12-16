Hayabusa
Real Name: Eiji Ezaki
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 220 lbs.
Date of Birth: November 29, 1968
Date of Death: March 3, 2016
Hometown: Yatsushiro, Kumamoto (Japan)
Pro Debut: November 2, 1987
Retired: October 22, 2001
Trained By: Takashi Ishikawa & FMW Dojo
Finishing Move: Phoenix Splash
Biography
– Hayabusa also used the ring names H, Darkside of Hayabusa & originally his real name. His nickname was Phoenix.
– Hayabusa was a former musician & stage actor.
– Titles held by Hayabusa included:
– All Asia Tag Team Championship
– FMW Brass Knuckles Tag Team Championship (2x)
– FMW Double Championship (3x)
– FMW Six Man Street Fight Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WEW Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– WEW Six Man Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WEW Tag Team Championship (2x)
– WEW World Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– Hayabusa competed in the NJPW Super J Cup ’94
– Hayabusa competed in the CMLL Copa Oro ’94
– Hayabusa competed in the AJPW World Tag League ’97
– 1997, Hayabusa received the Fighting Spirit Award from Tokyo Sports.
– March 3, 2016, Hayabusa had passed away due to a cerebral hemorrhage.
– 2016, Hayabusa received the Service Award from Tokyo Sports.