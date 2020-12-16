Gary Hart

Real Name: Gary Richard Williams

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 24, 1942

Date of Death: March 16, 2008

Hometown: Chicago, Ilinois

Resided: Euless, Texas

Pro Debut: 1960

Retired: 2004

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Hart also went by Jackal, he was nicknamed Playboy.

– In the early 1980’s Hart was considered a pivotal role in the golden years of World Class Championship Wrestling.

– He held the NWA American Tag Team Championship (2x) & the NWA United States Tag Team Championship.

– Hart was best known as a manager & he is credited for managing over 32+ wrestlers in his career.

– Hart trained his son Chad Hart.

– March 16, 2008, Hart passed away due to a heart attack.

– 2009, a autobiography by Hart was released that was titled My Life in Wrestling…With a Little Help from My Friends.

– 2014, Hart was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

– 2016, Hart was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame.

– 2018, Hart was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.