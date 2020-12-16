Gary Hart
Real Name: Gary Richard Williams
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 240 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 24, 1942
Date of Death: March 16, 2008
Hometown: Chicago, Ilinois
Resided: Euless, Texas
Pro Debut: 1960
Retired: 2004
Trained By:
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Hart also went by Jackal, he was nicknamed Playboy.
– In the early 1980’s Hart was considered a pivotal role in the golden years of World Class Championship Wrestling.
– He held the NWA American Tag Team Championship (2x) & the NWA United States Tag Team Championship.
– Hart was best known as a manager & he is credited for managing over 32+ wrestlers in his career.
– Hart trained his son Chad Hart.
– March 16, 2008, Hart passed away due to a heart attack.
– 2009, a autobiography by Hart was released that was titled My Life in Wrestling…With a Little Help from My Friends.
– 2014, Hart was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.
– 2016, Hart was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame.
– 2018, Hart was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.