Dick the Bruiser

Real Name: William Fritz Afflis

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 261 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 27, 1929

Date of Death: November 10, 1991

Hometown: Delphi, Indiana

Pro Debut: 1954

Retired: 1986

Trained By: Verne Gagne & Joe Pazandak

Finishing Move: Top Rope Kneedrop

Biography

– Afflis attended Purdue University & the University of Nevada. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 1951-1954.

– Dick was nicknamed The World’s Most Dangerous Wrestler.

– After Dick retired he was a color commentator for GLOW. He was also a talent agent for WCW.

– Titles held by Dick the Bruiser included:

– AWA Indiana United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– AWA Indiana World Tag Team Championship (3x)

– AWA World Heavyweight Championship

– AWA World Tag Team Championship (5x)

– IWA United States Heavyweight Championship

– NWA International Tag Team Championship

– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (6x)

– Omaha World Heavyweight Championship

– WWA World Heavyweight Championship (13x)

– WWA World Tag Team Championship (14x)

– November 10, 1991, Dick passed away due to internal bleeding, he ruptured a blood vessel in his esophagus.

– 1994, Dick was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame.

– 1996, Dick was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

– 2005, Dick was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame with his tag team partner Crusher.

– 2007, Dick was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

– 2011, Dick was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame solo.