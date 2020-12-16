Dick the Bruiser
Real Name: William Fritz Afflis
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 261 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 27, 1929
Date of Death: November 10, 1991
Hometown: Delphi, Indiana
Pro Debut: 1954
Retired: 1986
Trained By: Verne Gagne & Joe Pazandak
Finishing Move: Top Rope Kneedrop
Biography
– Afflis attended Purdue University & the University of Nevada. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 1951-1954.
– Dick was nicknamed The World’s Most Dangerous Wrestler.
– After Dick retired he was a color commentator for GLOW. He was also a talent agent for WCW.
– Titles held by Dick the Bruiser included:
– AWA Indiana United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– AWA Indiana World Tag Team Championship (3x)
– AWA World Heavyweight Championship
– AWA World Tag Team Championship (5x)
– IWA United States Heavyweight Championship
– NWA International Tag Team Championship
– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (6x)
– Omaha World Heavyweight Championship
– WWA World Heavyweight Championship (13x)
– WWA World Tag Team Championship (14x)
– November 10, 1991, Dick passed away due to internal bleeding, he ruptured a blood vessel in his esophagus.
– 1994, Dick was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame.
– 1996, Dick was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.
– 2005, Dick was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame with his tag team partner Crusher.
– 2007, Dick was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.
– 2011, Dick was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame solo.