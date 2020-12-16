Dick Murdoch

Real Name: Hoyt Richard Murdoch

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 275 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 16, 1946

Date of Death: June 15, 1996

Hometown: Waxahachie, Texas

Pro Debut: 1965

Trained By: Pat O’Connor, Killer Karl Kox & Bob Geigel

Finishing Move: Brainbuster

Biography

– Murdoch used several ring names that include Black Ace, Invader, Man of the Hour, Masked Tornado, Rebel, Ron Carson & Texan. He also had the nicknames Dirty, Captain Redneck & Super Rodeo Machine.

– Murdoch held numerous titles that included:

– IWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– Mid-South North American Championship (5x)

– Mid-South Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA American Tag Team Championship

– NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Central States United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Gulf Coast Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA International Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship (5x)

– NWA Tri-State Brass Knuckles Championship

– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship (3x)

– NWA United National Championship

– NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship

– NWF World Tag Team Championship

– UWF North American Championship (5x)

– UWF Tag Team Championship (3x)

– WCW United States Tag Team Championship

– World Tag Team Championship

– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship

– WWC Television Championship (3x)

– WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship

– WWF World Tag Team Championship

– June 15, 1996, Murdoch passed away to a heart attack.

– 2010, Murdoch was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

– 2013, Murdoch was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.