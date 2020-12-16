Dick Murdoch
Real Name: Hoyt Richard Murdoch
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 275 lbs.
Date of Birth: August 16, 1946
Date of Death: June 15, 1996
Hometown: Waxahachie, Texas
Pro Debut: 1965
Trained By: Pat O’Connor, Killer Karl Kox & Bob Geigel
Finishing Move: Brainbuster
Biography
– Murdoch used several ring names that include Black Ace, Invader, Man of the Hour, Masked Tornado, Rebel, Ron Carson & Texan. He also had the nicknames Dirty, Captain Redneck & Super Rodeo Machine.
– Murdoch held numerous titles that included:
– IWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– Mid-South North American Championship (5x)
– Mid-South Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA American Tag Team Championship
– NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Central States United States Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Gulf Coast Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA International Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship (5x)
– NWA Tri-State Brass Knuckles Championship
– NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship (3x)
– NWA United National Championship
– NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Western States Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship
– NWF World Tag Team Championship
– UWF North American Championship (5x)
– UWF Tag Team Championship (3x)
– WCW United States Tag Team Championship
– World Tag Team Championship
– WWA Central States Tag Team Championship
– WWC Television Championship (3x)
– WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship
– WWF World Tag Team Championship
– June 15, 1996, Murdoch passed away to a heart attack.
– 2010, Murdoch was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.
– 2013, Murdoch was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.