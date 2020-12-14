Video: WWE body slams 2020 for the Holidays

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and other Superstars have laid the SmackDown on 2020.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail this evening where she revealed a new video package titled, ‘WWE Body Slams 2020 for the Holidays.”

The video features the rough year that was 2020, in the form of a nasty looking monster, confront McIntyre inside the WWE ThunderDome. McIntyre ends up taking the monster out, and the video cuts to clips of other WWE Superstars taking turns on the beast. 2021 then makes its entrance to finally put an end to the 2020 monster.

Stephanie’s e-mail noted that WWE’s enhanced content strategy and faster adaption of video streaming led to a 6% increase in WWE Network subscribers, and a 70% increase in YouTube viewership. She touted the use of the hologram of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer in The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series, the various WWE TV partnerships, and more. Stephanie also recalled a “thank you” message she received from a mother at the Winter Wonderland event WWE set up with Make-A-Wish Connecticut this past week.

Stephanie ended the letter by revealing her biggest lesson of 2020.

“Which leads me to my biggest lesson of this year, which is that at the end of the day all we really need is each other. I am so grateful to all of our Superstars, employees, fans and partners for what we were all able to create, together, over this past year. Thank you for helping us achieve our company mission, in one of the most challenging years of our lifetimes, of putting smiles on people’s faces,” she wrote.

Below is the WWE vs. 2020 video package, along with Stephanie’s full letter: