Trailer for season two of Straight Up Steve Austin

The second season of Straight Up Steve Austin has been confirmed to premiere on Monday, January 11 at 11pm ET, right after RAW goes off the air on the USA Network.

The new season will feature the WWE Hall of Famer interviewing Charlotte Flair, Brett Favre, Ice-T, Bert Kreischer, Steve-O-, Tiffany Haddish, Joel McHale, and Luke Combs.

You can see the trailer for season 2 below, along with the full synopsis for the new season:

“”Straight Up Steve Austin” Season 2 premieres Monday, January 11 at 11pm ET/PT. In the series, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun. Second season guests include Bert Kreischer, Brett Favre, Charlotte Flair, Ice-T, Luke Combs, Joel McHale, Steve-O and Tiffany Haddish.”

