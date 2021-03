Sasha Banks on a potential new tag team partner

During a recent interview with WWE India, Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks was asked about who she would like to team up with in the future.

She said “You know what, I’m going to have to shock the world and choose the girl that I wrestled in India, Alexa Bliss! I think our fans would love to see that and it’s just a little twist to a little bliss. You know what I’m saying!”